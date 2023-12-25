The one thing I’m most optimistic about our future….

We have the combo! A very promising improving genius of a Head Coach and a very accurate and relentless QB. This is the kind of HC/QB combo that we were lacking since Shula/Marino days. I am impressed by how we are overcoming very significant injuries. Specially on our OL. The way McDaniel and Tua plan/play to compensate for no time to throw and a decimated run blocking game is just incredible. I think when McDaniel gets experience into his play calling duties and Tua gets more time from his OL the sky is the limit for this team. We need to keep finding weapons like Hill and Achane at all costs cause our coach can bring the best of them for sure. I am VERY impressed of how a team with 4 starters out of 5 on their OL can compete with a TOP defense like the Cowboys. That system that McDaniel is implementing is really working. Having the number ONE offense in the entire NFL while having so many injured players on the OL, and no big RB names, no receiving TE and a QB that doesn’t fit the modern prototype is something I could never imagine, but we have the coaching staff and the necessary talent to do it. Justamazing!