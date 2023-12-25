 The one thing I’m most optimistic about our future…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The one thing I’m most optimistic about our future….

We have the combo! A very promising improving genius of a Head Coach and a very accurate and relentless QB. This is the kind of HC/QB combo that we were lacking since Shula/Marino days. I am impressed by how we are overcoming very significant injuries. Specially on our OL. The way McDaniel and Tua plan/play to compensate for no time to throw and a decimated run blocking game is just incredible. I think when McDaniel gets experience into his play calling duties and Tua gets more time from his OL the sky is the limit for this team. We need to keep finding weapons like Hill and Achane at all costs cause our coach can bring the best of them for sure. I am VERY impressed of how a team with 4 starters out of 5 on their OL can compete with a TOP defense like the Cowboys. That system that McDaniel is implementing is really working. Having the number ONE offense in the entire NFL while having so many injured players on the OL, and no big RB names, no receiving TE and a QB that doesn’t fit the modern prototype is something I could never imagine, but we have the coaching staff and the necessary talent to do it. Just 🤩 amazing!
 
For the first time in over 26 years I'm feeling optimistic myself! The thing I'm most excited about is how this might affect us drafting. McDaniel's definitely saw something in Achain (spelling) and I'm excited to see future diamonds in the rough! Merry Christmas my friend and thanks for your post!
 
This coaching staff has the ability to coach UP players. At lb and oline. Both are crucial. You can have jags in certain areas and if you have good coaching, it bodes really well for your team
 
The Dolphins finally have elite talent at several positions. Incredible job by the organization to add so much talent so quickly. They have their franchise QB on his rookie deal so the time was right to add players like Hill, Chubb, and Ramsey. All true difference makers.

The future is bright My friends!
 
I think yesterday showed what a dynamic, athletic TE could do for this offense. Major props to Durham Smythe, great work yesterday......but my great googly moogly..... imagine Brock Bowers, Luke Lachey , Ja'Tavion Sanders , dare is say Oronde Gadsden II in the later rounds.... Sam LaPorta with those Smythe touches yesterday may have scored twice, and maybe, just maybe you don't have to throw the ridiculous fade route to ill-equipped receivers anymore in the red zone. We're not getting anywhere near Bowers with pick #32 obviously, but a bad-ass TE in next year's draft just might be the cherry on top of this delicious sundae Mike McD has concocted.
 
I think yesterday showed what a dynamic, athletic TE could do for this offense. Major props to Durham Smythe, great work yesterday......but my great googly moogly..... imagine Brock Bowers, Luke Lachey , Ja'Tavion Sanders , dare is say Oronde Gadsden II in the later rounds.... Sam LaPorta with those Smythe touches yesterday may have scored twice, and maybe, just maybe you don't have to throw the ridiculous fade route to ill-equipped receivers anymore in the red zone. We're not getting anywhere near Bowers with pick #32 obviously, but a bad-ass TE in next year's draft just might be the cherry on top of this delicious sundae Mike McD has concocted.
I often think of us with a Kelce or LaPorta, or even an Evan Engram or Hockenson.
 
Adversity is opportunity... If they had to go through 2 years of ****ing Flores for the opportunity to work for McDaniel, so be it.
 
