 The One Thing That Will Change the National Narrative About Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The One Thing That Will Change the National Narrative About Tua

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,044
Reaction score
2,412
Age
46
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

The One Thing That Will Change The National Narrative About Tua - Miami Dolphins

The media pundits had a feeding frenzy this week with Tua Tagovailoa’s comments about “keeping receipts” and begging the talking heads to keep treating him like he’s “the worst football player” in the league. Shannon Sharpe set it off Thursday morning on ESPN’s First Take when asked what he...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom