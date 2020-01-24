The only player that could replace Minkah Fitzpatrick at #18...LSU Safety Grant Delpit

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,153
Reaction score
258
Location
SO CAL
He may not last to 18 overall. But if he did, this guy is the one player in this draft that could absolutely replace the loss we face in losing Minkah Fitzpatrick. LSU's Delpit is a better coverage player than Minkah Fitzpatrick coming out of college. I also think he has outstanding tackling but best of all, he is a rare ball hawk. I believe that not only could he erase the loss of Minkah, I think he could actually make our defense better in the secondary than anyone in the draft. He has speed, burst and a quick football mind. This last week or two he's slowly been turning into one of my most desired guys for Miami to Draft. His coverage is simply amazing and he has a knack at sacking / pressuring the passer as well. At 6'3, 201 pounds he has some rare height and speed, but best of all he is a football player. He has the kind of football mind that would make him great even if he didn't have the rare skills set that he has. I don't know that he falls where we have picks outside of 5 overall, but rest assured I'll be thrilled should we trade back from 5 and somehow grab him, or land him at 18 overall.



The 2019 Thorpe Award winner leaves behind a legendary collegiate career that includes being a Unanimous All-American in 2018, a Consensus All-American in 2019 as well as an SEC and national champion for the 15-0 Tigers in 2019.

Delpit accumulated 199 tackles, 19 pressures, eight interceptions, seven sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and 17 pass breakups in his three year career with the Tigers.

In the Tigers national championship win over Clemson on Monday night, Delpit recorded six tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

Delpit is widely believed to be a first round draft pick in the 2020 draft where he would go down with the likes of Jamal Adams, Tre'davious White, Eric Reid, Morris Claiborne and Patrick Peterson as LSU defensive backs selected in the first round. On Mel Kiper's top-25 available prospects, Delpit was ranked No. 10 in a Dec. 19 article.
 
ckparrothead

ckparrothead

Premium Member
Joined
May 24, 2002
Messages
51,703
Reaction score
5,859
Location
Tampa, FL
Miami just hired Cal's DBs Coach Gerald Alexander...so Ashtyn Davis would seem even more in play, if he wasn't already heavily in play as a plug'n'play FS.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
770
Reaction score
846
Flashy guy but I like WInfield Jr. more. Feels more well rounded and being a 2nd generation guy knows what it takes to adjust and grow in the NFL.
 
ckparrothead

ckparrothead

Premium Member
Joined
May 24, 2002
Messages
51,703
Reaction score
5,859
Location
Tampa, FL
I would rather have Antoine Winfield as well but you can't have tunnel vision on just one guy. Ashtyn Davis could step in and be an immediate play at FS. He's got the exact body and playing style to do it, to be that last line of defense. Unless he's really slow which is tough for me to envision.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
770
Reaction score
846
ckparrothead said:
Miami just hired Cal's DBs Coach Gerald Alexander...so Ashtyn Davis would seem even more in play, if he wasn't already heavily in play as a plug'n'play FS.
Click to expand...
Now that is a swiss army DB right there, seen him in deep middle, deep half, quarters, nickel in man to man, as a nickel linebacker. Good solid tackler too, if he can work on some of his run game angles he could be a true impact DB.

He might ba a late first rounder by the end of this process.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
770
Reaction score
846
ckparrothead said:
I would rather have Antoine Winfield as well but you can't have tunnel vision on just one guy. Ashtyn Davis could step in and be an immediate play at FS. He's got the exact body and playing style to do it, to be that last line of defense. Unless he's really slow which is tough for me to envision.
Click to expand...

No way he is slow in testing; he is so nimble and light on his feet. His lower half is pretty dynamic in his ability to flip his hips and drive through tackles.
 
ckparrothead

ckparrothead

Premium Member
Joined
May 24, 2002
Messages
51,703
Reaction score
5,859
Location
Tampa, FL
Dolphinator530 said:
Now that is a swiss army DB right there, seen him in deep middle, deep half, quarters, nickel in man to man, as a nickel linebacker. Good solid tackler too, if he can work on some of his run game angles he could be a true impact DB.

He might ba a late first rounder by the end of this process.
Click to expand...
I think he'd be there for the taking for us later than the 1st round. He measured at the Senior Bowl 6'1" & 195 lbs with a 6'3" wing span. That's alright but it's nothing to write home about.

I think he's just a great deep safety. You could play him up toward the box, he's versatile enough to handle it, but I'm not sure it's all that compelling. As you say, deep middle, deep half, quarters, that's where I see him making his mark.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,918
Reaction score
3,921
Location
NJ
Delpit didn't seem to play up to expectations in 2019. He left a lot to be desired with regards to his tackling. He tailed off big time in his overall play. I wonder if he was playing with injury?
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
12,469
Reaction score
5,960
dolfan91 said:
Delpit didn't seem to play up to expectations in 2019. He left a lot to be desired with regards to his tackling. He tailed off big time in his overall play. I wonder if he was playing with injury?
Click to expand...
He injured his ankle in the Auburn game and played injured the rest of the season.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,266
Reaction score
4,293
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
I'm intrigued on this Ashtyn Davis guy more now... but yeah idk on Delpit, seems like he underwhelmed this year... and I find it very interesting that one of the biggest knocks on him- tackling- is something you mention as outstanding.?
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,153
Reaction score
258
Location
SO CAL
Travis34 said:
I'm intrigued on this Ashtyn Davis guy more now... but yeah idk on Delpit, seems like he underwhelmed this year... and I find it very interesting that one of the biggest knocks on him- tackling- is something you mention as outstanding.?
Click to expand...
I think he tackles fine. Watch his film and make your own mind up. I'm ok with people disagreeing.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,153
Reaction score
258
Location
SO CAL
Pachyderm_Wave said:
Delpit when healthy is a more reliable tackler than Ashtyn Davis and takes better angles.
[/QUOTE
Click to expand...
One thing I love about Delpit is that he is always tight to whoever he is covering and is always close enough to make a play. He's a willing tackler. He'll improve his game too. I love his nose for the ball.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
12,469
Reaction score
5,960
Xavier McKinney and Brandon Jones are the two best tackling safeties I've seen in terms of angles and tackling technique. I think both are lock starters in the NFL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom