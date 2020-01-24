The only player that could replace Minkah Fitzpatrick at #18...LSU Safety Grant Delpit

He may not last to 18 overall. But if he did, this guy is the one player in this draft that could absolutely replace the loss we face in losing Minkah Fitzpatrick. LSU's Delpit is a better coverage player than Minkah Fitzpatrick coming out of college. I also think he has outstanding tackling but best of all, he is a rare ball hawk. I believe that not only could he erase the loss of Minkah, I think he could actually make our defense better in the secondary than anyone in the draft. He has speed, burst and a quick football mind. This last week or two he's slowly been turning into one of my most desired guys for Miami to Draft. His coverage is simply amazing and he has a knack at sacking / pressuring the passer as well. At 6'3, 201 pounds he has some rare height and speed, but best of all he is a football player. He has the kind of football mind that would make him great even if he didn't have the rare skills set that he has. I don't know that he falls where we have picks outside of 5 overall, but rest assured I'll be thrilled should we trade back from 5 and somehow grab him, or land him at 18 overall.







The 2019 Thorpe Award winner leaves behind a legendary collegiate career that includes being a Unanimous All-American in 2018, a Consensus All-American in 2019 as well as an SEC and national champion for the 15-0 Tigers in 2019.



Delpit accumulated 199 tackles, 19 pressures, eight interceptions, seven sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and 17 pass breakups in his three year career with the Tigers.



In the Tigers national championship win over Clemson on Monday night, Delpit recorded six tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.



Delpit is widely believed to be a first round draft pick in the 2020 draft where he would go down with the likes of Jamal Adams, Tre'davious White, Eric Reid, Morris Claiborne and Patrick Peterson as LSU defensive backs selected in the first round. On Mel Kiper's top-25 available prospects, Delpit was ranked No. 10 in a Dec. 19 article.