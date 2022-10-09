 The only REAL takeaway from this game is obvious | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The only REAL takeaway from this game is obvious

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Injuries suck.

You cannot expect to compete in the NFL with your third string QB, an injured franchise LT, two inactive CBs...etc etc etc

What team in the league wins under those conditions?

Anyone calling for drastic changes is ignorant of how football works and can and should be ignored
 
Mike McDaniel said:
Injuries suck.

You cannot expect to compete in the NFL with your third string QB, an injured franchise LT, two inactive CBs...etc etc etc

What team in the league wins under those conditions?

Anyone calling for drastic changes is ignorant of how football works and can and should be ignored
Click to expand...
The only real thing to take away is that concussion spotters are now the most influential people in the NFL on a game to game basis. Team rosters matter least.
 
Mike McDaniel said:
Injuries suck.

You cannot expect to compete in the NFL with your third string QB, an injured franchise LT, two inactive CBs...etc etc etc

What team in the league wins under those conditions?

Anyone calling for drastic changes is ignorant of how football works and can and should be ignored
Click to expand...
It is difficult, but I refuse to be winey like a Bills fan. Hats off to the Jets. Played well.
 
Mike McDaniel said:
Injuries suck.

You cannot expect to compete in the NFL with your third string QB, an injured franchise LT, two inactive CBs...etc etc etc

What team in the league wins under those conditions?

Anyone calling for drastic changes is ignorant of how football works and can and should be ignored
Click to expand...
Totally agree.
Put Tua at QB, Jones and Howard healthy and at CB and a relatively healthy Armstead at LT and this would have been a different game.

You can’t win in this league with a third string QB who is no better than a practice squad player.
 
I do not understand why we did not run the ball more in the 2nd half. We were effective moving ball. I think it was foolish of the coaching staff to put this much pressure on Skylar.
 
Im supposed to listen to a guy with the handle “Mike McDaniel” who before that his handle was probably “Brian Flores” and then before that it was “Adam Gase”.
 
1972forever said:
Totally agree.
Put Tua at QB, Jones and Howard healthy and at CB and a relatively healthy Armstead at LT and this would have been a different game.

You can’t win in this league with a third string QB who is no better than a practice squad player.
Click to expand...
exactly. I mean the super talented chiefs with mahomes playing lost vs shitty colts, just because they had a sloppy game even tho their starting qb was in. In the nfl, it's tough to win even vs the bad teams and that's with starters let alone injury rattled with key players
 
1972forever said:
Totally agree.
Put Tua at QB, Jones and Howard healthy and at CB and a relatively healthy Armstead at LT and this would have been a different game.

You can’t win in this league with a third string QB who is no better than a practice squad player.
Click to expand...
He’s not just a third string QB. He’s a rookie with zero game experience or reps in practise relative to Teddy, having not expected to start.
 
Lionstone said:
It is difficult, but I refuse to be winey like a Bills fan. Hats off to the Jets. Played well.
Click to expand...
You are correct. The Jets were able to take advantage of the obviously weakened pass defense and they knew that Thompson couldn’t beat them by passing the ball.

They did what they needed to do to win the game and they deserved to win today.
 
jbyrd850 said:
Im supposed to listen to a guy with the handle “Mike McDaniel” who before that his handle was probably “Brian Flores” and then before that it was “Adam Gase”.
Click to expand...
So you disagree that it's hard to win a game with your 3rd string rookie QB?
 
