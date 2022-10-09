The only REAL takeaway from this game is obvious

Mike McDaniel
Injuries suck.
You cannot expect to compete in the NFL with your third string QB, an injured franchise LT, two inactive CBs...etc etc etc
What team in the league wins under those conditions?
Anyone calling for drastic changes is ignorant of how football works and can and should be ignored
