The only stat that matters

mandal24
Genesis
short and sweet. for all the Tuanons (and they're finally depleting in size),
Tua this season has an 84 passer rating against playoff teams (which would be 9th worst in league if that was his final passer rating)
Tua sucks. Move on. He's an average QB who McDaniel turned into an above average guy. He is slow as ****, small, can't take a hit, and crumbles in the pocket.
