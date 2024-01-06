 The Only Thing Better Than Tua Is Tua Of Them | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Only Thing Better Than Tua Is Tua Of Them

Could this happen? I tried to google the kids name, it kept coming back with different towels! If Tua gets the deal you all want to give him, the kid is going to have a heckuva house to live in. Then again with the NIL's the Canes are giving out these days, he might not even need Sr.'s money!

Tua's little brother to the Canes via the transfer portal via Maryland sounds like it is a possibility:

Tua Tagovailoa’s brother enters transfer portal; if eligible, could Miami Hurricanes be his landing spot?

Taulia Tagovailoa became the Big Ten’s career leader in passing yards this season. He has set nearly every Maryland career passing record, including yards (11,256), touchdowns (76), completio…
www.sun-sentinel.com

I heard a while back on the LeBatard show that the Canes would be interested, but the problem is he doesn't actually have any eligibility left right now. If he manages to get more eligibility, then sure.

Fwiw, he was supposedly offered $1.5 mil in NIL money to transfer to an SEC school last season but turned it down.
 
apparently the view is the ncaa will grant him a 6th season of eligibility. it is over 4 snaps he took that currently disqualify him
 
