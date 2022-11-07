The orgasmic all-hail Tua thread (mind-blowing stats)

Highest overall graded QB by PFF through Week 9

-Tua Tagovailoa (89.5)



Tua's third-down passer rating this season is the best ever since league began tracking such things in 1991.



Tua is the only QB in Dolphins history to have consecutive games with 300+ Pass Yards, 3 Pass TD & 0 INTs.



Tua since returning from his concussion:

70% completion

315 yards per game

7 TD’s

0 INT’s

122.75 passer rating

3-0



Tua Tagovailoa in the six games he's started and finished this year:

-70.8% completion percentage

-311.7 pasing yards/game

-15 passing TDs

-2 INTs

-9.3 YPA

-120.3 Passer Rating



His 17 game projection based off of these numbers is 5,298 yards, 43 TDs and just 6 INTs.



Highest Passer Rating through Week 9

Tua Tagovailoa - 115.9

Patrick Mahomes - 109.5

Jalen Hurts - 107.8



Highest passer rating in Week 9:

Tua Tagovailoa - 135.7

Jalen Hurts - 128.9



-Tua Tagovailoa

-115.9 passer rating (1st)

-79.9 QBR (1st)

-9.2 YPA (1st)

-.404 EPA per Play (1st)

-TD% (6.9%) (1st)

-Net Yards/Attempt (8.54) (1st)

-Adj Yards/Attempt (9.9) (1st)

-Adj Net Yards/Attempt (9.28) (1st)

-Completion Percentage (69.9%) (3rd)

-Air Yards (9.3) (3rd)

-YPG (282.9) (5th)

-3 INT (5th)

-6-0 (0-3 without him)



Most games with a 100+ Passer Rating

Geno Smith (6- WTF??! lol)

Tua Tagovailoa (5)

Joe Burrow (5)

Jalen Hurts (5)



Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in TD% (15 Pass TD/216 Attempts) this season (6.9%)



Tied for 4th in Passing TDs despite missing 2.5 games



Most games this season with 300 Pass Yards and 3 Pass TD

Tua Tagovailoa (3)

Josh Allen (3)



________________________________________

Tua Tagovailoa last 66 attempts.

6 TDs 0 INTs 684 yards



VS



Mahomes last 67 attempts

1 TD 1 int 446 yards

________________________________________

Justin Herbert

Passer Rating: 90.6

Completion %: 66.4

Yards Per Attempt: 6.4

Intended Air Yards: 6.7



VS



Tua Tagovailoa

Passer Rating: 115.9

Completion %: 69.9

Yards Per Attempt: 9.2

Intended Air Yards: 9.2

_______________________________________

Josh Allen:

314 YPG

3.3:1 Td/Int ratio

65.5 Comp%

105.9 passer rating

76.8 QBR



VS



Tua Tagovailoa:

313.6 YPG

4:1 Td/Int ratio

69.9 Comp%

112.7 passer rating

78.8 QBR

____________________________________



Per PFF (highest graded Dolphins vs Bears)

WR, Tyreek Hill - 93.3

WR, Jaylen Waddle - 85.4

QB, Tua Tagovailoa- 81.3

CB, Kader Kohou - 81.2 (love this dude)



-Dan Marino had 6 games with a QB Rating of 135+ in 240 starts.

-Tua Tagovailoa has had 2 such games in 28 starts for the Miami Dolphins.



TD per pass attempt in 4thQ/OT with score margin within 8pts (all-time):

1. Tua Tagovailoa (.107)

2. Deshaun Watson (.071)

3. Tom Brady (.066)

4. Kirk Cousins (.065)

5. Patrick Mahomes (.063)

6. Ben Roethlisberger (.060)

7. Jalen Hurts (.059)



Updated NFL MVP Odds

+200: Jalen Hurts

+250 Patrick Mahomes

+275: Josh Allen

+1100 Lamar Jackson

+2000: Joe Burrow

+2200: Tua Tagovailoa

+3000: Geno Smith

+4000: Kirk Cousins

+5000: Justin Herbert

+8000: Tyreek Hill