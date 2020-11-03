The "Other" LSU Receiver

I'm a huge fan of Ja'Marr Chase, but his teammate Terrace Marshall Jr. is having quite an impressive year at LSU. Marshall reminds me more of DaVante Parker, deceptive speeds, wins the 50/50 balls, nice size. He may be a better route runner than Parker was coming out. I know Miami is looking for a receiver to complement Parker's style, but I don't think you automatically dismiss a player like Marshall either. Also Preston Williams' drops are becoming a concern, enough to consider him a fringe starter heading into the 2021 campaign. In other words, the Dolphins may be looking for more than one receiver. Of course, free agency can play a role as well.



I've concentrated more on those speed receivers, but wanted to get some thoughts on Marshall from Dolphin fans.