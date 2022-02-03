 The owner and head coach doesn’t matter to me | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The owner and head coach doesn’t matter to me

I have been a Dolphin fan since 1966. So I have been there through 3 owners and multiple head coaches. I have always rooted for the players, no matter who the owner or head coach was.

So whether Ross stays or goes really doesn’t matter to me. I also don’t care who the next head coach is.

All I care about is the same thing I have cared about for the last 55 years. That is having a team that is good enough to get to and win the Super Bowl.

The rest of this stuff is nothing but “he said he said” BS. The only winners in this situation are the lawyers who will be well paid to bring another lawsuit into the court system.
 
Get where you are coming from regards the BS stuff. The sooner it disappears the better.
The 4 most important positions regards the franchise are Owner, GM, HC and QB.
Normally if they are good then the chances of making the SB improve immensely.
 
1970 here, dad bought season tickets when Shula was hired…I was nine. My son…who is 26, remembers zero playoff wins in his life…we had a few when he was a toddler…and I mean a couple….but he has zero recollection. Sad really…by the time I was his age we had a perfect season, two Super Bowl Titles, five AFC Titles, countless AFC East Division titles…it’s sad really…but we’re still fans.
 
I get that, and while I wonder if it's worth it sometime I more than likely will never go away.

With that being said, they do matter to me. I don't want to just root for my team, but I want to be proud of them. Miami has been a punch line since Ross has owned the team. The buck stops with him.

Just as I would be embarrassed with a serial sex offender (yes I know he's not been charged) playing QB for my team. I don't expect them to be squeaky clean, but I'm tired of seeing them be the Keystone Cops too.

I want Ross out, it's time to go.
 
He has sullied/severely damaged the brand….history says so…not us. It’s time to move on.
 
100%

The owner only matters when they get in the way, like Ross does. Typically they are irrelevant to wins and losses.
 
I have opinions, but it's not like what I think really matters to them or anyone, really. Of course, I support the players, but it does matter to me who the HC is because I think good coaching matters. As for Ross, I am waiting for the facts to come out.
 
When we last went to the Superbowls and were winning we had a great GM and coach Shula. Later that GM staff went to Washington and they went and won some Superbowls while Shula was still very effective winning that Superbowl became a issue.
Soo I do not want a cheap owner or one whom tries to run the team like a Jerry Jones or past Davis past owner of the Raiders.
I want that GM and his team and Grier and company is not that guy.
I want a coach that can take your team and beat his team or take chicken poop and make a team of it.
So if Grier had been shown the door and not Flores I would be much happier right now because imo Flores might have been that guy, maybe not but there was a possibility.
Ross appears not to be cheap like the Robbie family but appears to have his hand it a bit to much.
So I really do not care as long as we have a winning team and are not cheating while doing it to sum it up.
 
Look at Jerry Jones he's still looking just like us. All the money he has spent. Sometimes it's just luck of the draw
 
