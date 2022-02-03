The owner and head coach doesn’t matter to me

1972forever
I have been a Dolphin fan since 1966. So I have been there through 3 owners and multiple head coaches. I have always rooted for the players, no matter who the owner or head coach was.
So whether Ross stays or goes really doesn’t matter to me. I also don’t care who the next head coach is.
All I care about is the same thing I have cared about for the last 55 years. That is having a team that is good enough to get to and win the Super Bowl.
The rest of this stuff is nothing but “he said he said” BS. The only winners in this situation are the lawyers who will be well paid to bring another lawsuit into the court system.
