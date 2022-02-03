The owner and head coach doesn’t matter to me

When we last went to the Superbowls and were winning we had a great GM and coach Shula. Later that GM staff went to Washington and they went and won some Superbowls while Shula was still very effective winning that Superbowl became a issue.

Soo I do not want a cheap owner or one whom tries to run the team like a Jerry Jones or past Davis past owner of the Raiders.

I want that GM and his team and Grier and company is not that guy.

I want a coach that can take your team and beat his team or take chicken poop and make a team of it.

So if Grier had been shown the door and not Flores I would be much happier right now because imo Flores might have been that guy, maybe not but there was a possibility.

Ross appears not to be cheap like the Robbie family but appears to have his hand it a bit to much.

So I really do not care as long as we have a winning team and are not cheating while doing it to sum it up.