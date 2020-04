The Pach's 2021 Defensive Ends (Underclassman)

Rowdy1972 said: Only 6 Dlinemen from the SEC in your top ten of their respective rankings. Dang. Its usually littered with SEC players. Big drop off in talent this year? Click to expand...

I see a drop off in depth in the SEC of draft eligible defensive lineman in this class, compared to most years. However, a couple of these kids from the SEC can move into the top 10. It's not talent they're lacking it's understanding what they're doing and producing up to their talent level.There's still going to be elite DL talent in the SEC, a lot of 'em just aren't quite draft eligible yet. Some will be seeing the field for the first time. The ACC is pretty thick with quality, experienced, productive DL players in this class.