The Pach's 2021 Quarterbacks (Seniors)

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Kyle Trask / Florida / 6’5”, 239
2. Jaime Newman / Georgia / 6’4”, 230 (Transferred from Wake Forest)
3. Anthony Russo / Temple / 6’4”, 235
4. Kellen Mond / Texas A&M / 6’3”, 217
5. Sam Ehlinger / Texas / 6’3”, 230
6. Kenny Pickett / Pittsburgh / 6’2”, 225
7. Jack Coan / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 221
8. Ian Book / Notre Dame / 6’0”, 212
9. Collin Hill / S. Carolina / 6’5”, 214 (Transferred from Colorado St.)
10. Jarrett Guarantano / Tennessee / 6’4”, 213
11. K.J. Costello / Miss. St. / 6’5”, 222 (Transferred from Stanford)
12. Shane Buechele / SMU / 6’1”, 207
13. Dustin Crum / Kent St. / 6’3”, 201
14. Charlie Brewer / Baylor / 6’1”, 206
15. Jack Abraham / S. Miss / 6’0”, 204
16. Brady White / Memphis / 6’3”, 215
17. D’Eriq King / Miami / 5’11”, 195 (Transferred from Houston)
18. Jake Bentley / Utah / 6’4”, 220 (Transferred from S. Carolina)
19. Drew Plitt / Ball St. / 6’2”, 215
20. Peyton Ramsey / N’Western / 6’2”, 216 (Transferred from Indiana)
21. Armani Rogers / UNLV / 6’5”, 225
22. Brandon Peters / Illinois / 6’5”, 220
