The Pach's 2021 Quarterbacks (Seniors)

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Kyle Trask / Florida / 6’5”, 239

2. Jaime Newman / Georgia / 6’4”, 230 (Transferred from Wake Forest)

3. Anthony Russo / Temple / 6’4”, 235

4. Kellen Mond / Texas A&M / 6’3”, 217

5. Sam Ehlinger / Texas / 6’3”, 230

6. Kenny Pickett / Pittsburgh / 6’2”, 225

7. Jack Coan / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 221

8. Ian Book / Notre Dame / 6’0”, 212

9. Collin Hill / S. Carolina / 6’5”, 214 (Transferred from Colorado St.)

10. Jarrett Guarantano / Tennessee / 6’4”, 213

11. K.J. Costello / Miss. St. / 6’5”, 222 (Transferred from Stanford)

12. Shane Buechele / SMU / 6’1”, 207

13. Dustin Crum / Kent St. / 6’3”, 201

14. Charlie Brewer / Baylor / 6’1”, 206

15. Jack Abraham / S. Miss / 6’0”, 204

16. Brady White / Memphis / 6’3”, 215

17. D’Eriq King / Miami / 5’11”, 195 (Transferred from Houston)

18. Jake Bentley / Utah / 6’4”, 220 (Transferred from S. Carolina)

19. Drew Plitt / Ball St. / 6’2”, 215

20. Peyton Ramsey / N’Western / 6’2”, 216 (Transferred from Indiana)

21. Armani Rogers / UNLV / 6’5”, 225

22. Brandon Peters / Illinois / 6’5”, 220
 
We got him!
I forgot Jake Bentley transferred.

What that family went through needs to be commended, him dealing with toxic SCAR fans didn't help. Getting back to the west coast is what they needed.
 
