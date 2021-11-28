The past 4 weeks

Ya them chodes have 6 in a row...but they're coming up on their tough part of the schedule pretty soon here. Two against Buffalo, and away at Indy and Miami. We keep ours going, we won't have to worry about theirs.I think we’re the 2nd hottest team in the conference right now after NE.
We want a Bills sweep I think. We can’t beat them in the TB.Ya them chodes have 6 in a row...but they're coming up on their tough part of the schedule pretty soon here. Two against Buffalo, and away at Indy and Miami. We keep ours going, we won't have to worry about theirs.
And nobody in the national media will say a damn thing about it.I think we’re the 2nd hottest team in the conference right now after NE.
And nobody in the national media will say a damn thing about it.
Let's start with 'Football Night in America' prior to tonight's Sunday night game. Let's see if they give us any run.Peter King will notice if anyone does. Although i have not seen much of him lately, could just be the sites/shows I frequent though.