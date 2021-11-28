 The past 4 weeks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The past 4 weeks

DolfanISS said:
I think we’re the 2nd hottest team in the conference right now after NE.
Click to expand...
Ya them chodes have 6 in a row...but they're coming up on their tough part of the schedule pretty soon here. Two against Buffalo, and away at Indy and Miami. We keep ours going, we won't have to worry about theirs.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Ya them chodes have 6 in a row...but they're coming up on their tough part of the schedule pretty soon here. Two against Buffalo, and away at Indy and Miami. We keep ours going, we won't have to worry about theirs.
Click to expand...
We want a Bills sweep I think. We can’t beat them in the TB.
 
