The Pat McAfee Show Dolphins Comeback Analysis!

I caught that video, and several others, and basically re-watched the game a few times.



The more I watch, the more impressed I am with Tua's game. All these shit-ass analysts and talking heads who say, "this changes nothing on Tua" are ****ing blind, or they haven't watched all the plays.



- "Tua can't create when holding the ball after his reads" Not Sunday. He evaded pressure and escaped in both directions, and hit dead accurate throws in both directions.

- "Tua can't get Tyreek the ball deep" Not Sunday. The first TD to Tyreek was underthrown but he was so open it didn't matter. The second one was damn near perfect in-stride.

- "Tua can't put a team on his back and make a comeback when the defense isn't doing well" Not Sunday...enuff said.

- "Tua doesn't have the arm-strength to be great in the NFL" Not Sunday. Watch the passes again...he had PLENTY of zip on a ton of those passes. Darts everywhere.

- "Tua locks into pre-snap reads and can't move past them" Not Sunday. He created on several passes after post-snap reads and exhausting progressions.

- "Tua is a 1-read wonder" Not Sunday. On top of creating on solid coverage, he hit his 2nd and 3rd reads often.

- "Tua is only accurate on short throws" Not Sunday. He made NUMEROUS throws that on first look may be considered inaccurate, but they were actually placed to keep defenders from having any play on the ball, and in spots only his target had a chance at the catch...and several of them weren't short. His high-point passes were MONEY.



I do have a few complaints and nit-picks, but this post is about what I noticed that he did that "should" shut the media haters up...if they actually watch the plays.



That ONE game, he hit a lot of check marks. His best passing day, stats aside, in his young career...by far.



Then I watch the right-handed flip video of his throws, and they looked even more impressive. I don't understand it, but it sure seems that way.