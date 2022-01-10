The path forward in 2022

lax goalie
Hire Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson, sign Super Bowl champion UFA Nick Foles for peanuts. Let Tua and Foles compete for the starting job. Sign UFA James Conner and draft O line. Win Super Bowl in year one of rebuild. Big D*** Nick style rebuild.
I know this didnt necessarily need its own thread but honestly this prediction is as plausible as literally anything else I am reading. We just fired our head coach after he went 4-2 in our division this season and had a winning record. There are no more ideas to deem too stupid.
