The Path Forward

Yes, we got our *** kicked soundly yesterday! It happens to every team (even great ones) once in awhile. I'm actually happy this happened now, rather then later in the season. It will give Grier/Flo an opportunity to review and make adjustments to move forward.



1. Tua - Impossible to get a read on his development yet. He has strengths and flaws. He's not our savior, and he shouldn't be! Marino was the perfect QB but we never won a SB because we relied too much on him and not the surrounding pieces. This is a team sport. We must support Tua, allow him to grow, but also review his progress with fair criticism. By seasons end, we should know if he's our long term solution or if we need to bring in competition.



2. OL - In my opinion our biggest challenge, flaw and frustration - We simply must be better. I preach patience, but I'm also realistic enough to see that this line needs 1-2 quality veterans to mentor our puppies (and they are playing like puppies). We really need to address this in the offseason and also in the draft. Unless Jackson has dramatic improvement, in the next 2 games, then we need to put Eich at LT.



3. DL - We are soft in the middle. R. Davis might be the answer but Wilkins hasn't shown anything more then being average. We need an absolute mammoth beast in the middle. Again look to the draft.



4. DE/OLB - we aren't getting enough pressure/sacks. Ogbah is solid but Phillips hasn't shown any violent intent. It was frustration seeing Rousseax be much more impactful. Phillips is a smart player, and hopefully can show he has "dawg" in him.



5. RB - Average. Impossible to judge with our OL. Need to try more sweeps as we get no OL push up the middle.



6. We are blessed at Cornerback and Safety and pretty good at Inside Linebacker.



7. Receivers - Waddle is a stud. The rest are average to good.



I realize this is only 2 games in. My confidence in Flores remains steadfast. He might not show his displeasure with how things went but I'm sure he will be relentless in improving the squad. I still see us getting into the playoffs at 10-7. Phins Up!