The path is now clear

The Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins en route to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics en route to the NBA Finals.

The Miami Dolphins will sweep the New England Patriots on a Superbowl run?

One can hope, and **** all aforementioned Boston teams.

And **** all Boston fans.
 
It is a new chapter of success for South Florida sports teams. Looking forward to the Phins playing in late January and hopefully February this year to round it out.
 
