The path is now clear

Mike13
I am a golden god
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2005
- Messages
- 24,196
- Reaction score
- 2,244
- Age
- 35
- Location
- Miami, FL
The Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins en route to the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics en route to the NBA Finals.
The Miami Dolphins will sweep the New England Patriots on a Superbowl run?
One can hope, and **** all aforementioned Boston teams.
And **** all Boston fans.
