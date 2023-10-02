 The peeps in this board are ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The peeps in this board are ?

The people here

  • Awesome ?

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Pathetic ?

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
D

Duss

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
4,937
Reaction score
2,118
Age
43
Location
mtl
Seriously considering withdrawal from this place
I love the mods and Henrik who takes time and effort to put together something together so we can discuss shit but Jesus

The : we win 1…. 20-0 best team ever, we lose one… worst coaching staff players ever…..


Reality is… you win some you lose some hopefully we can win more than most, but let’s just enjoy it and turn it into a god damn bi polar Karen board
 
