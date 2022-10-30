 The penalties we get | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The penalties we get

royalshank

royalshank

Look, I loved the comeback. Tua was unbelievable today. The D made the adjustments at halftime and shut down the Lions. It was awesome.

BUT - I keep saying this - we are a team that beats - or tries to beat itself week in and out. It absolutely cost us the Vikings game regardless of who played QB and it nearly killed us today too. Examples:

- Christian Wilkins was flagged THREE times for lining up in the neutral zone. Cmon.

- Ineligible man downfield. Again. Every week. WTF?

- Countless flags for 2 men in motion at the same time / illegal shift

We need to clean this up but we are now 8 games into the season and there has been no improvement. Note: when this offense isn’t taking penalties, it doesn’t get stopped often. Penalties are on coaching. Coach McD (separate from MM the play caller) has an undisciplined team. What does this say? Anyone else concerned?

Lastly, it was really a bad idea not to challenge the Sherfield play. It would have been overturned. The way we get penalties you can’t just assume you’re going to score anyway. That was a bad decision by MM (or he didn’t get the right info from upstairs in time) as that was a TD all the way.

We must clean up the flags. A lot of it seems to be related to how much motion is used in this offense. If the players are too stupid to get it, then you have to adjust because we can’t continue to get flagged 9-14 times per game. It just won’t work against good teams.

Fins up we won! I’m happy w the result. I want to see this team smarten up though - it will have to in order to make the playoffs and compete for a title.
 
EJay

EJay

royalshank said:
Look, I loved the comeback. Tua was unbelievable today. The D made the adjustments at halftime and shut down the Lions. It was awesome.

BUT - I keep saying this - we are a team that beats - or tries to beat itself week in and out. It absolutely cost us the Vikings game regardless of who played QB and it nearly killed us today too. Examples:

- Christian Wilkins was flagged THREE times for lining up in the neutral zone. Cmon.

- Ineligible man downfield. Again. Every week. WTF?

- Countless flags for 2 men in motion at the same time / illegal shift
Not that I disagree with you, because I don’t, but I’m also tired of the Dolphins getting nickel’d and dime‘d by the officials more than our opponents or other teams around the league.

I see players barely lined up offsides quite often yet no call. It drives me crazy. But the football gods forbid the Dolphins from ever getting away with it. They seem to get every ticky-tack-technically-correct-but-not-always-called penalty called against them.
 
royalshank

royalshank

EJay said:
Not that I disagree with you, because I don't, but I'm also tired of the Dolphins getting nickel'd and dime'd by the officials more than our opponents or other teams around the league.

I see players barely lined up offsides quite often yet no call. It drives me crazy. But the football gods forbid the Dolphins from ever getting away with it. They seem to get every ticky-tack-technically-correct-but-not-always-called penalty called against them.
That will change as Tua’s star grows. It’s unfair but it’s reality
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I almost wondered during the game if the officials didn't really know what a neutral zone is, or if the official calling those penalties has a weird, view of it, like in baseball when umpires have a narrow or low strike zone. It seemed so bizarre to have that particular penalty called that many times.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

And I will say this: We dodged a major penalty bullet when Kohou "hit" Goff on his run late in the game. I'm glad it was a no call for Roughing, but I've seen that called A LOT of times.
 
NBP81

NBP81

royalshank said:
Look, I loved the comeback. Tua was unbelievable today. The D made the adjustments at halftime and shut down the Lions. It was awesome.

BUT - I keep saying this - we are a team that beats - or tries to beat itself week in and out. It absolutely cost us the Vikings game regardless of who played QB and it nearly killed us today too. Examples:

- Christian Wilkins was flagged THREE times for lining up in the neutral zone. Cmon.

- Ineligible man downfield. Again. Every week. WTF?

- Countless flags for 2 men in motion at the same time / illegal shift

We need to clean this up but we are now 8 games into the season and there has been no improvement. Note: when this offense isn’t taking penalties, it doesn’t get stopped often. Penalties are on coaching. Coach McD (separate from MM the play caller) has an undisciplined team. What does this say? Anyone else concerned?

Lastly, it was really a bad idea not to challenge the Sherfield play. It would have been overturned. The way we get penalties you can’t just assume you’re going to score anyway. That was a bad decision by MM (or he didn’t get the right info from upstairs in time) as that was a TD all the way.

We must clean up the flags. A lot of it seems to be related to how much motion is used in this offense. If the players are too stupid to get it, then you have to adjust because we can’t continue to get flagged 9-14 times per game. It just won’t work against good teams.

Fins up we won! I’m happy w the result. I want to see this team smarten up though - it will have to in order to make the playoffs and compete for a title.
Im sorry but lining up offsides 4 times in a game isnt about coaching... yes 4, 1 was declined... At some point, these players are accountable...
 
Soxfinatic

Soxfinatic

Lining up in the neutral zone should happen 0 times in an NFL season. It's literally the easiest thing to avoid.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

I have two concerns with MM as HC (overall I’ve been thrilled):

(1) the penalties, it’s becoming a consistent issue, it’s only a matter of time before it really bites us in the ass if it’s not cleaned up

(2) force feeding Edmonds
 
qmar

qmar

Bopkin02 said:
And I will say this: We dodged a major penalty bullet when Kohou "hit" Goff on his run late in the game. I'm glad it was a no call for Roughing, but I've seen that called A LOT of times.
Agree but go look at the slide from Tua. Not quite the same but the Lions guy didn’t stop and ended up landing on Tua. I’m glad both weren’t called.
 
Soxfinatic

Soxfinatic

BONG SHULA said:
I have two concerns with MM as HC (overall I've been thrilled):

(1) the penalties, it's becoming a consistent issue, it's only a matter of time before it really bites us in the ass if it's not cleaned up

(2) force feeding Edmonds
Decision making has been poor in a lot of situations as well.
 
