The penalties we get

Look, I loved the comeback. Tua was unbelievable today. The D made the adjustments at halftime and shut down the Lions. It was awesome.



BUT - I keep saying this - we are a team that beats - or tries to beat itself week in and out. It absolutely cost us the Vikings game regardless of who played QB and it nearly killed us today too. Examples:



- Christian Wilkins was flagged THREE times for lining up in the neutral zone. Cmon.



- Ineligible man downfield. Again. Every week. WTF?



- Countless flags for 2 men in motion at the same time / illegal shift



We need to clean this up but we are now 8 games into the season and there has been no improvement. Note: when this offense isn’t taking penalties, it doesn’t get stopped often. Penalties are on coaching. Coach McD (separate from MM the play caller) has an undisciplined team. What does this say? Anyone else concerned?



Lastly, it was really a bad idea not to challenge the Sherfield play. It would have been overturned. The way we get penalties you can’t just assume you’re going to score anyway. That was a bad decision by MM (or he didn’t get the right info from upstairs in time) as that was a TD all the way.



We must clean up the flags. A lot of it seems to be related to how much motion is used in this offense. If the players are too stupid to get it, then you have to adjust because we can’t continue to get flagged 9-14 times per game. It just won’t work against good teams.



Fins up we won! I’m happy w the result. I want to see this team smarten up though - it will have to in order to make the playoffs and compete for a title.