The Perfect Machine on ESPN+

Documentary on the 72 Dolphins, it's a must watch.... what my main take away was from watching it was how amazing our offensive line was and how this franchise and the idiots who've ran this now shitty franchise havnt went back and looked at what made us truly great in the early 70s. A great oline.



I wasnt alive in the 70s and didn't know much about that 72 team until tonight and watching it made me truly angry. The FO and the owner truly don't deserve us fans. We've stuck with this team through so much BS and the blueprint has been staring them in the face this entire time if they just woulda went back and looked at what truly made that team great. I truly love the Dolphins and I truly hate all the people responsible for neglecting fixing our offensive line over the years.

F*** all of them.