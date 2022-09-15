 The Perfect Team: Part 5 - Jockeying for Positions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Perfect Team: Part 5 - Jockeying for Positions

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
470
Reaction score
1,190
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

The Perfect Team: Part 5 - Jockeying for Positions - Miami Dolphins

“Earl had trouble throwing the ball tonight, and he didn’t move the ball club.” That was Don Shula’s succinct evaluation of backup quarterback Earl Morrall’s performance in the Dolphins’ 24-10 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons in front of another sellout crowd at the Orange Bowl in Miami...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom