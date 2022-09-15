DolphinsTalk
The Perfect Team: Part 5 - Jockeying for Positions - Miami Dolphins
“Earl had trouble throwing the ball tonight, and he didn’t move the ball club.” That was Don Shula’s succinct evaluation of backup quarterback Earl Morrall’s performance in the Dolphins’ 24-10 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons in front of another sellout crowd at the Orange Bowl in Miami...
dolphinstalk.com