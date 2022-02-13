 The Perfect Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Perfect Team

Just been watching via youtube the Dolphins beat the Redskins to complete the perfect season. Great way to get in the Super Bowl mood, for me at least. Regardless of what we all think about our current situation and the pessimism that it may be a long time before we make a SB again etc etc, its still a proud feeling to be a fan of the only perfect team in NFL history. We will get back to the top brothers, just keep the faith. Would love to hear stories from those who watched this game live or at least on TV. Dolphins fan till the end.

 
