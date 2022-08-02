 The Phinatic Sky Does Not Fall Over A #20 Pick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Phinatic Sky Does Not Fall Over A #20 Pick

So Be

Yes it does really suck but when was the last year Phans had nothing that really sucked? We have other things to worry about.

Our WR'S are elite and top 3 in the NFL but that's about it for our O. Realistically, our OL , QB and RB's are at bottom third ranks with Gesicki in the middle of the pack. That ain't gonna get it done.

However, I believe that McD is our best HC since The Don and will lead us out of hell. I also believe that:

Jackson and Liam will take ro the zone blocking like fish to water and elevate the IL to middle of the pack.
Edmunds and Mostert under McD will bring our run game to middle of the pack.
Gesicki will have his best year and be top 10.

This is no pie in the sky but realistic. If it happens it is much, much better than a #20 pick.
And I did not even get to Davis and Noah on D.

We can compensate for the pick but would love a lifetime ban on Ross.
 
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
I agree... Losing the 1st sucks but ever since Flores went out like a child, you had to assume something was coming back in some shape or form... Now Flores is a LBs coach and this is all over. Lets move on with an offense with Hill, Waddle, Wilson and Tua... and a status quo D that seems to be improving and lets make that pick #32.
 
I expected worse. We've wasted plenty of 1's and 3's on shit players.
 
crashfan

I can forgive Ross due to him stepping up with the free agency period.
 
