The Phins will go 11-5

O

OmegaPhinsFan

Jan 16, 2020
627
574
45
The Cave, FL
This is coming from someone else that didn't want to take live bullets, so I will take it for him

The reasons:

1. Despite having 5 new linemen, those 5 don't need time to gel
2. Tua will dominate like no other rookie has ever
3. Our LB's will cover the TE
4. Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe are solid Safeties
5. Gesicki will be a beast in an offense not built for the TE
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Dec 1, 2005
3,352
1,949
Miami
You lost me at Bobby McCain being a solid safety. He has not shown anything at all to indicate that.

We better not be drafting safeties just to have them sit behind a guy who wasn't even that good at cornerback and is even worse at safety.
 
