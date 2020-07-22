The Phins will go 11-5

This is coming from someone else that didn't want to take live bullets, so I will take it for him



The reasons:



1. Despite having 5 new linemen, those 5 don't need time to gel

2. Tua will dominate like no other rookie has ever

3. Our LB's will cover the TE

4. Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe are solid Safeties

5. Gesicki will be a beast in an offense not built for the TE