The Play That Exposed Tua

Here is the play from Kurt Warner's break down that has everyone who covers the shield shook cuz they didn't know and they didn't ask somebody.

(Advance to 23:10)



Warner is at a loss for words, as his confusion continues throughout this film study; why?

The why is because Tua decides pre-snap where he is going with the ball, and this is evident as far back as his Alabama tape.

The reason this play is so damning, is because as it's drawn up, it's another hi-lo concept that the Dolphins were peppering the Patriots two-deep look with on Sunday. And it was working! But as Tua demonstrated throughout, vs looks with the same concepts he was varying his drops. Why? Pre-snap decision.

So that brings us to this play. And two things are clear.

1. The underneath guys ****ed their routes up.
2. Tua was never going to throw to Tyreek.

The result is that Tua chucks the ball out of bounds. Why? That's where he decided to go pre-snap. But once he saw his guys ****** it up, it's a throw away. The wide open Tyreek deep out was never an option.

I read that the pats played shell coverage on 97% of defensive snaps. This is why. As long as you show Tua that coverage, he won't even think about it post snap.

Without a radical deviation from what the league has learned on how to defend Tua, this is destined to end in epic failure.
 
Nice design. They got the Pats completely fooled. Three on two on that side of the field.
Bro they did it all game and we continued to fail. We give Magic Mike a ton of **** around here and with good reason, but he was running a lot of 12 and 21 personnel combined with these hi-lo concepts and the QB was not executing.
 
Bro they did it all game and we continued to fail. We give Magic Mike a ton of **** around here and with good reason, but he was running a lot of 12 and 21 personnel combined with these hi-lo concepts and the QB was not executing.
He did for a good part of the game. He had 158.3 rating at one point. But, he did not finish the game right.
The QB was done at the conclusion of his 4 season in 2024. I'd care about his improvement and play if this was 2022 perhaps. At this time, it's past over time for Grier and Tua. Game's been over for a couple of years.
 
He did for a good part of the game. He had 158.3 rating at one point. But, he did not finish the game right.
The QB was done at the conclusion of his 4 season in 2024. I'd care about his improvement and play if this was 2022 perhaps. At this time, it's past over time for Grier and Tua. Game's been over for a couple of years.
I can't believe I'm saying this, but MM with players that can execute might not be that bad. Consider the reason the plays come in late is they don't let this QB audible at the line. Clearly they don't trust him. MM with Justin Herbert and a solid DC is success. But, perhaps we are beyond that with this franchise.
 
I can't believe I'm saying this, but MM with players that can execute might not be that bad. Consider the reason the plays come in late is they don't let this QB audible at the line. Clearly they don't trust him. MM with Justin Herbert and a solid DC is success. But, perhaps we are beyond that with this franchise.
Maybe, but that's his problem. He did not stand up for himself. for success, for what needs to be done. He continued to support Grier and Tua, the failures. He needs to go too.
 
Here's what I've concluded: They all have to go. But, if we wanted to place blame as if it mattered, MM is 3of3.
I agree with that. If it was up to me I'd never fire the head coach unless something crazy is going on like during the Gase years. Certainly not like this owner, over a poor record, to sell the fanbase on a new beginning, or to emasculate the HC position and make him more "collaborative." Certainly not for those scumbag reasons.
 
What do you do if you're drawing up these plays and the $53m dollar man isn't making them happen? Doesn't matter who you are, does it?
So why did Mike not push to exercise Tua's 5th year option? Why didn't Mike know Tua limitations when he has 1000 more hours for film of Tua? Why didn't Mike advocate for better competition for Tua if he had concerns? Grier is a shitbag, that's a given. But why are you giving McDaniel a pass on assisting on giving a quarterback franchise money when he new all the deficiencies.

There is absolutely no way I can put Tua number 2 on the list, when Mike is just as big of a reason Tua got paid as anyone.
 
Wow. That might be the most damning single play I've ever seen. How is that even possible, even with predetermining who you're throwing to. Yeah the underneath guys screwed up, but they're still open. In fact, it looks like every option is a viable target.
 
