The Play That Exposed Tua

Here is the play from Kurt Warner's break down that has everyone who covers the shield shook cuz they didn't know and they didn't ask somebody.



(Advance to 23:10)







Warner is at a loss for words, as his confusion continues throughout this film study; why?



The why is because Tua decides pre-snap where he is going with the ball, and this is evident as far back as his Alabama tape.



The reason this play is so damning, is because as it's drawn up, it's another hi-lo concept that the Dolphins were peppering the Patriots two-deep look with on Sunday. And it was working! But as Tua demonstrated throughout, vs looks with the same concepts he was varying his drops. Why? Pre-snap decision.



So that brings us to this play. And two things are clear.



1. The underneath guys ****ed their routes up.

2. Tua was never going to throw to Tyreek.



The result is that Tua chucks the ball out of bounds. Why? That's where he decided to go pre-snap. But once he saw his guys ****** it up, it's a throw away. The wide open Tyreek deep out was never an option.



I read that the pats played shell coverage on 97% of defensive snaps. This is why. As long as you show Tua that coverage, he won't even think about it post snap.



Without a radical deviation from what the league has learned on how to defend Tua, this is destined to end in epic failure.