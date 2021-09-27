the playcall before our OT field goal attempt...

Brissett, after a number of clutch plays and runs has a 3rd and 4 at their 30 yard line, what does coach do?? A flip run play to gisiki for 1 yard…….



What the hell kind of call is that? Why are they content with a field goal when they can have brissett figure something out, whether a scramble or pass on that 3rd and 4. Or why not try at the very least a standard run .



They were content with a high chance of a tie. Giving a team the ball back with 2 mins left usually doesn’t equal to having a lot of time left for yourself, unless you get a turnover, but why gample on that? Terrible run call to gisiki, gisiki was balling too….but as a receiver.



we turtled all game, then got desperate and played better for it, then we were happy with a tie on 3rd and4. its just 1 game, but it shows our mindset. chciken mindset, terrible drafting