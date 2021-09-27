 the playcall before our OT field goal attempt... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Chumba

Brissett, after a number of clutch plays and runs has a 3rd and 4 at their 30 yard line, what does coach do?? A flip run play to gisiki for 1 yard…….

What the hell kind of call is that? Why are they content with a field goal when they can have brissett figure something out, whether a scramble or pass on that 3rd and 4. Or why not try at the very least a standard run .

They were content with a high chance of a tie. Giving a team the ball back with 2 mins left usually doesn’t equal to having a lot of time left for yourself, unless you get a turnover, but why gample on that? Terrible run call to gisiki, gisiki was balling too….but as a receiver.

we turtled all game, then got desperate and played better for it, then we were happy with a tie on 3rd and4. its just 1 game, but it shows our mindset. chciken mindset, terrible drafting
 
AdamD13

I try not to be too critical, but that was a putrid call.

Raiders DBs were worn down. To get cute on that play call was extremely disappointing.

As bad as calling a screen play in our own end zone without any blockers.
 
E30M3

I try not to be too critical, but that was a putrid call.

Raiders DBs were worn down. To get cute on that play call was extremely disappointing.

As bad as calling a screen play in our own end zone without any blockers.
Agreed, Mullen had just walked off injured again and it was a prime spot to shoot for the endzone or at least close to it. The play all like 90% of them today was awful.
 
RastaMan407

We tried to play it safe, the mindset should have been not to give Carr back the ball. We should have left it in the hands of Brisset he was on a role.
 
The Chumba

We tried to play it safe, the mindset should have been not to give Carr back the ball. We should have left it in the hands of Brisset he was on a role.
Exactly. In the end, the coaching gave him his ceiling. He over performed and wasn't even given a 3rd and 4 chance…. That bomb to Parker and fuller were on the money too .
 
terphin

Pussiest call ever what happened to the aggression from the last two years
 
Kebo

They were tired, two defensive backs out with injury. You have to try to win right there.
 
Stoobz

There was a LOT of bad offensive play calling. That was arguably the worst, given the situation.
 
