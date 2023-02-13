 The players played, but Andy Reid won that Super Bowl for the Chiefs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The players played, but Andy Reid won that Super Bowl for the Chiefs

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

I thought both teams had great performances in the super Bowl last night, but the MVP to me was Andy Reid.

His second half in game adjustments to what the Eagles were doing created big plays and two uncontested TD's with wide open players scoring after Reid figured the Eagles out and took control of the game.

Coach Reid is one of the best in the league at making adjustments after the opening kickoff. Love his scheme and how he manipulated the Eagles to steal a Super Bowl win with his team hampered with injuries against a better roster.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Not Bienimy though? I think he just works the radio.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Andy Reid has been innovative in this way for a long time. The Chiefs scored in every possession of the 2nd half after looking a bit lost in the first half. I think it helps you have Mahomes at QB to make it all work!

The breaks also went his way......the fumble return for TD, the punt return late in the game and the penalty at the end.
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Credit the Chiefs O'line for stepping up too. The Eagles didnt get a single sack.
 
