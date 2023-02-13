The players played, but Andy Reid won that Super Bowl for the Chiefs

I thought both teams had great performances in the super Bowl last night, but the MVP to me was Andy Reid.



His second half in game adjustments to what the Eagles were doing created big plays and two uncontested TD's with wide open players scoring after Reid figured the Eagles out and took control of the game.



Coach Reid is one of the best in the league at making adjustments after the opening kickoff. Love his scheme and how he manipulated the Eagles to steal a Super Bowl win with his team hampered with injuries against a better roster.