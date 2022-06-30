Ray R
May 19, 2017
9,831
17,313
76
High Point, NC
The positive media reviews on Tua continue
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins1 OF 7
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins are still unsure of what 2020 fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa could be. There have been a myriad of contributing factors to this, including reasons outside of Tagovailoa's control. It's not his fault Miami has had an abhorrent offensive line and has replaced his offensive coordinator each year.
Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of his passes in 2021, but he averaged just 6.8 yards per attempt, a bottom-10 mark among starters. He has a weaker arm than most of his peers, but his trainer, Nick Hicks, recently had some encouraging news, telling Patrick Dowd of Touchdown Alabama that Tua is now as strong as he was at Alabama, if not more so, after continuing to rehab the hip he dislocated in November 2019.
New head coach Mike McDaniel's offense should also open more opportunities downfield through better blocking and play designs. Additionally, the Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line, bringing in left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams, and they added Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the passing game.
In theory, they should have legitimate playmakers to help elevate Tagovailoa in his third season. If he fails, Miami has the draft assets needed to make a big splash. Or, while it may seem like a long shot to some, the team could try to bring in Tom Brady after being linked to him this offseason.
Ultimately, Tagovailoa should make a jump in consistency and creating chunk plays. He may not have the physical ability to be a transcendent passer, but he'll lead an efficient offense that grinds defenses down and take Miami to the playoffs this season.
Prediction: Earns starting role for 2023 -
- Insert by RayR - I feel this is a fairly inclusive report that addresses the "what and why" of Tuas situation with the Dolphins.
- Bottom line is that they predict he earns a starting role as our QB for 2023.
- Could it be the Tua haters are wrong? - LOL