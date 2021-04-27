The possibility of Rashawn Slater/Vera Tucker being there at pick 18 for us

juniorseau55
Note: The God Grier has sent me telepathic messages of the future:
Many Mock draft has us drafting Zaven Collins with pick 18. But what if Slater was still around with this pick? What if teams that are projected to draft an offensive weapon end up drafting defensive players? What if Collins is chosen earlier than what we thought about? The draft is only days away, and we don't know what is going to happen, but I bet you if Slater was at pick 18, the Dolphins would grab him in a heart beat no questions asked. The real question we have here is, what team are likely going to pick defense before our turn is up?
7. Detroit Lions *
8. Carolina Panthers *
9. Denver Broncos *
10. Dallas Cowboys Defense
11. New York Giants Defense
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers) Defense
13. Los Angeles Chargers *
14. Minnesota Vikings Defense
15. New England Patriots Defense
16. Arizona Cardinals *
17. Las Vegas Raiders Defense
These are the teams that I feel will end up making defense picks. So my guess here is that Parsons, Zaven Collins, Paye, and even Rosseau may not even be around by pick 18, and that the Dolphins will end up picking either Slater, or Tucker. And if somehow Zaven happens to be available, we are still picking Vera or Slater if they are around. I know Devonta Smith will be picked by the Lions if we don't pick him, and someone is going to pick Mac Jones. So that Mean that there is a high chance that 3 offensive players will be taken after we pick. The rest of the teams are going to go on a Defense manhunt.
Thoughts? Comments?
Future offensive line
LT Jackson
LG Kindley
C (whoever we pick in the 2nd round) Dickerson/Humphrees
RG Hunt
RT Vera/ Slater
