 The Post Waddle Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Post Waddle Mock Draft

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Finswatch

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11.
MIA

Francis MauigoaOT Miami (FL)

30.
MIA

T.J. ParkerEDGE Clemson

43.
MIA

Keith Abney IICB Arizona State

75.
MIA

Eli StowersTE Vanderbilt

87.
MIA

Jake GoldayLB Cincinnati

90.
MIA

Bryce LanceWR North Dakota State

94.
MIA

Malik MuhammadCB Texas

130.
MIA

Zakee WheatleyS Penn State

151.
MIA

Jalen FarmerOG Kentucky

227.
MIA

Romello BrinsonWR SMU

238.
MIA

De'Zhaun StriblingWR Ole Miss

The no trade, post Penguin mock. didn't feel the need to grab a receiver until the 3rd bc that's the way the board worked out and liked Abney and Golday better than WR options at that point,

Couldn't pass on Francis, too good, solves too many issues, have always liked TJ Parker and think he'd be an instant starter, big fan of Stowers, who is a big WR imo, can block a little but is a better version of Jonnu Smith, like Lance and Stribling and think the corners are enough along with S Wheatley to make us a much better secondary
 
We're trading up now to to aquire Carnell Tate. We will give our 2 firsts to move up. Genius move
 
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