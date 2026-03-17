The Post Waddle Mock Draft

Finswatch
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2024
- Messages
- 1,627
- Reaction score
- 3,641
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Morristown NJ
11.
Francis MauigoaOT Miami (FL)
30.
T.J. ParkerEDGE Clemson
43.
Keith Abney IICB Arizona State
75.
Eli StowersTE Vanderbilt
87.
Jake GoldayLB Cincinnati
90.
Bryce LanceWR North Dakota State
94.
Malik MuhammadCB Texas
130.
Zakee WheatleyS Penn State
151.
Jalen FarmerOG Kentucky
227.
Romello BrinsonWR SMU
238.
De'Zhaun StriblingWR Ole Miss
The no trade, post Penguin mock. didn't feel the need to grab a receiver until the 3rd bc that's the way the board worked out and liked Abney and Golday better than WR options at that point,
Couldn't pass on Francis, too good, solves too many issues, have always liked TJ Parker and think he'd be an instant starter, big fan of Stowers, who is a big WR imo, can block a little but is a better version of Jonnu Smith, like Lance and Stribling and think the corners are enough along with S Wheatley to make us a much better secondary
Francis MauigoaOT Miami (FL)
30.
T.J. ParkerEDGE Clemson
43.
Keith Abney IICB Arizona State
75.
Eli StowersTE Vanderbilt
87.
Jake GoldayLB Cincinnati
90.
Bryce LanceWR North Dakota State
94.
Malik MuhammadCB Texas
130.
Zakee WheatleyS Penn State
151.
Jalen FarmerOG Kentucky
227.
Romello BrinsonWR SMU
238.
De'Zhaun StriblingWR Ole Miss
The no trade, post Penguin mock. didn't feel the need to grab a receiver until the 3rd bc that's the way the board worked out and liked Abney and Golday better than WR options at that point,
Couldn't pass on Francis, too good, solves too many issues, have always liked TJ Parker and think he'd be an instant starter, big fan of Stowers, who is a big WR imo, can block a little but is a better version of Jonnu Smith, like Lance and Stribling and think the corners are enough along with S Wheatley to make us a much better secondary