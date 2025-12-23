 The Potential New Head Coach Discussion Is Misguided - Frankly Same For QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Potential New Head Coach Discussion Is Misguided - Frankly Same For QB

Of course the head coach and QB matters. But haven't people learned anything yet?

The head coach and QB discussion is putting the cart before the horse.

THE BIG ISSUE IS THE NEXT QM. THE FOCUS SHOULD BE ON THE NEXT GM!

If you get the GM decision (and organizational structure decisions) right, the good head coach, QB, good culture and winning will ultimately follow. Somehow, some way, the good GMs find a way to get it done. It does not happen right away, and sometimes it takes a little luck, but competitiveness and respectability will happen with a good guy at the top. Just like it happened with the Panthers and the Heat.

Hire a good new GM from an organization that knows how to win, and let that guy hire the coach. Be patient, and give the new GM and coach time to rebuild this thing from the bottom up, reset the culture, and find the QB. The GM and org structure is where the focus should be.

Granted, sometimes the GM issue can be solved by the HC, if the HC happens to be experienced and a psuedo GM type like Jimmy Johnson, Don Shula, and Bill Belichick were. But that head coach hire is not out there for us. Therefore, we need the GM. GM comes first.

I am a bit concerned about the Brandon Shore rumors. He is a capologist that has presided over some of the worst contracts handed out in history. He may or may not have been part of that problem - if he was just told to paper up the deals nothing he can do. Fine with me if a new GM wants to keep him as a contractual number cruncher, but he should not be forced on anyone either. Let the new GM make all the decisions with regard to who is part of his staff. That is how you get someone good to come here. Full carte blanche. Head coach and staff and players should all be the provenance of the GM.

Not complicated.

End of PSA!
 
Draft QBs are returning to school because of money.
We have an interim GM and team executives who 7 weeks after the Grier firing have done nothing, zilch, to build the QB room, to select and train the starter during the remaining games with the goal of winning the Super Bowl.
That's unbelievable.
 
They all go hand in hand. You need all three to be successful.
 
Ryan1973 said:
It actually starts at the top with the owner and Ross is a moron!
Click to expand...
yes. that is my point about org structure and finally finding a good gm and empowering them. ross needs to finally get the joke, and get out of the way, let a good GM run the whole thing. no more ross forcing a coach on a gm (who stinks) and all the other crap
 
By the time we hire a new GM, who then fires McDaniel, we will be behind the 8-ball and left with scraps at the HC position.

Mark it down.

This is why McDaniel should have been fired weeks ago. Well, he should have been fired in January, but that’s an entirely different topic.
 
