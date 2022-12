I think people are starting to realize as the smoke clears that Tua may not be the problem and actually we some of our receivers beyond Hill need to make a plays that what was working in our offense.

I recall last year Tua constantly hitting Devante on deep-side passes with no problem

so he can throw outside the hashes just fine. Parker was never healthy but you cannot outman him for the ball.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams made catches for Justin Herbert that our receivers are not and when the passes go incomplete it's Tua's fault? As a former WR myself when the ball is in my area it is for me not that guy who is covering me. Our Wrs got to start making catches in critical times it is that simple. We need to stop blaming Tua for everything with the boneheaded Tua sucks comments. Anybody who played football can see what is going on. Poor routes, official

not calling PIs, and drop passes.

Stop dropping passes and catch the ball in both games Tua has been better in the 4th qtr

but we have to see drops and people not looking for the balls in the 4Qtr of both games. Welker needs to get these kids more focused.



Also, the false starts are not helping either.