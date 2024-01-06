The QB Or What Is Around Him?

Interesting article below on Pat Mahomes having a career worst year.Side point. I wish these mega QB deals went away. The QB hogs so much of the cap, the rest of the team decays. Is parity such a great thing? I am not so sure. I miss the days of great teams that could dominate in every aspect of the game, and do it in somewhat dynastic fashion. Now it is all about getting it done with the great QB on the rookie deal, and after that, the window tends to quickly shut, for the most part.Personally, I would not mind the concept of a max contract in the NFL. The reason the QBs now get these mega deals is because the rules of the game changed so much they make defense and the running game less relevant, and that inflated the value of the QB position. I would like to see things modified so a QB can only be a certain % of the cap, without lowering the total cap each team can spend. That way money can be spread to other players at other positions, and teams can remain good and balanced as opposed to having massive holes in the roster. Also, players at other positions have far shorter careers, and subject their bodies to more damage, often permanent. I am far from a socialist, but with regard to football, I wouldn't mind seeing other plays have the chance to make more money. The QBs will still do fine in this scenario.Anyway, there is no free lunch with these mega deals, and teams and QBs (that want to win) need to be more thoughtful about doing this. As best as I can tell right now, they are not working out for a single team, with the exception of the Ravens. They are in a two year window with the new Lamar deal, where they shoved a lot of the cap hit into the future. But in two years, his cap hit jumps to $76mm. Sure they can restructure again, but at that point can only get the hit down by so much and they will be back on the treadmill. Also there is no way his legs and body hold up that long either. They will be right back into the same boat they had with Flacco at the end, so they better get it done this year or next.