The QB School: Furious at the calls and Hit Tua takes in Pre-Season Week 2

He's absolutely correct!
Ridiculous the tackle that Tua makes on the 1st INT...Almost using his head.
R.Hunt getting beat and allowing a free defender right at Tua that takes him to the ground...
Saved a TD.
It's still football in the end.
It's football. It's instinct. If he can't handle it he can't handle it. He's not a baby.
Please don't watch if it worries you that much.If we’re going to play that reckless in a preseason game and take those kinda shots then good luck to us keeping our starting Qb for more than a few games this season.