 The QB School: Furious at the calls and Hit Tua takes in Pre-Season Week 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The QB School: Furious at the calls and Hit Tua takes in Pre-Season Week 2

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
24,950
Reaction score
30,756


He's absolutely correct!

Ridiculous the tackle that Tua makes on the 1st INT...Almost using his head.
R.Hunt getting beat and allowing a free defender right at Tua that takes him to the ground...
 
ANUFan said:


He's absolutely correct!

Ridiculous the tackle that Tua makes on the 1st INT...Almost using his head.
R.Hunt getting beat and allowing a free defender right at Tua that takes him to the ground...
Click to expand...

Saved a TD.

It's still football in the end.
 
andyahs said:
Saved a TD.

It's still football in the end.
Click to expand...

In a preseason game with Tua history?

That’s the dumbest play on the planet!

Look how easily the knee of the player could have come to the back of his helmet?
 
bigfoot said:
It's football. It's instinct. If he can't handle it he can't handle it. He's not a baby.
Click to expand...

If we’re going to play that reckless in a preseason game and take those kinda shots then good luck to us keeping our starting Qb for more than a few games this season.
 
ANUFan said:
If we’re going to play that reckless in a preseason game and take those kinda shots then good luck to us keeping our starting Qb for more than a few games this season.
Click to expand...
Please don't watch if it worries you that much.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom