 The Quarterback Decision is Next | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Quarterback Decision is Next

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
29,035
Reaction score
44,400
Hard not to get excited watching the presser announcing Hafley and Sullivan. Of course, you are going to hear the same things from most coaches, but the passion came through as well. The vision matches what most of us have been talking about here for years. Tough, physical football. Winning in the trenches.

Couple of things to keep in mind. Over the last 20 years, only New England has more wins than Green Bay. The last three quarterbacks for the Packers include Favre, Rodgers and Love. The Packers haven't missed with that critical piece. This is now Green Bay south in Miami.

Now, the quarterback position looms large for the Dolphins. Ewers probably gets a shot at starting in 2026, although we've discussed Willis here as well, as a free agent option.

The Packers model has always been not to rush a quarterback, or maybe more specifically drafting one before they absolutely had to. Rodgers sat for three years behind Favre. Love served his time under Rodgers.

The Dolphins don't really have that luxury, although I don't want to sell Ewers short. Perhaps he's the guy. Miami's Purdy or Bo Nix. That's not out of the question.

Still, seems more likely that 2027 brings an answer. But even so, maybe Miami will be patient with a quarterback selection.

To state the obvious, Sullivan has to identify the right guy and Hafley and staff has to develop him. This is the most critical step.

As a fan, I'm hopeful that the wash, rinse, repeat cycle finally ends for our Dolphins.
 
Coach said yesterday that Tua will have to fight for his QB1 spot. As in, we're keeping him into next season. As in, we're not trading him. As in, we're still screwed regarding him.

Meet the new boss......same as the old boss....
 
There’s literally nothing out there FA wise besides Malik Willis who *likely* gets overpaid and also probably just a bridge qb…

I think the best course of action is to just play out the season with Ewers and try to right the cap. I don’t think many fans would be upset by that, and then looking to next years draft when there are a lot of prospects who are higher thought of than basically just Mendoza this year, who we have no shot of soooooo
 
einhornisfinkle said:
Coach said yesterday that Tua will have to fight for his QB1 spot. As in, we're keeping him into next season. As in, we're not trading him. As in, we're still screwed regarding him.

Meet the new boss......same as the old boss....
Click to expand...
Not sure that's what it means. Although, I do think it will be difficult to trade Tua with his contract and the year he had.

In terms of answering the question, that's probably the best thing to say. There will be an open competition at quarterback.
 
I would love if Ewers legitimately becomes our franchise QB. A bit sleight in the frame but I think he has the right demeanor to be successful. Some coachable mechanics to be worked on, for sure.

Having said that, we will have to wait and see what happens amongst the tumble dryer of Tua, Willis and Wilson - we're juggling 3, possibly more, different objects in there.
 
einhornisfinkle said:
Coach said yesterday that Tua will have to fight for his QB1 spot. As in, we're keeping him into next season. As in, we're not trading him. As in, we're still screwed regarding him.

Meet the new boss......same as the old boss....
Click to expand...
How would you go about NOT keeping him, boss?

Grier has placed an albatross around our necks that only time or a greater fool can remove.
 
Travis34 said:
There’s literally nothing out there FA wise besides Malik Willis who *likely* gets overpaid and also probably just a bridge qb…

I think the best course of action is to just play out the season with Ewers and try to right the cap. I don’t think many fans would be upset by that, and then looking to next years draft when there are a lot of prospects who are higher thought of than basically just Mendoza this year, who we have no shot of soooooo
Click to expand...
I think this is the way to go. If Sullivan brings in Willis, there's probably the bridge guy for a couple of years. I think it's unlikely.

As to 2027, Arch Manning is likely the top guy. Although, he could wait until 2028. Dante Moore, almost a clone of Love IMO, could be the top quarterback if Manning stays another year. Julian Sayin, Sam Leavitt, LaNorris Sellers, Jayden Maiava, and Brendan Sorsby all are potential 1st rounders. I'm sure I'm missing a few.

I think Maiava could make a huge leap this year. I like him a lot. Sellers has a long way to go. There will be good options.
 
Stoobz said:
I would love if Ewers legitimately becomes our franchise QB. A bit sleight in the frame but I think he has the right demeanor to be successful. Some coachable mechanics to be worked on, for sure.

Having said that, we will have to wait and see what happens amongst the tumble dryer of Tua, Willis and Wilson - we're juggling 3, possibly more, different objects in there.
Click to expand...
I agree. I see a little bit of Purdy and Nix. Ewers has talent, but injuries have always derailed him. Hopefully, Sullivan improves the offensive line rather quickly.
 
einhornisfinkle said:
Coach said yesterday that Tua will have to fight for his QB1 spot. As in, we're keeping him into next season. As in, we're not trading him. As in, we're still screwed regarding him.

Meet the new boss......same as the old boss....
Click to expand...
I watched the interview where it was claimed he said that. I didn't hear Tua mention at all. Was it ppl reading between the lines? Or was there another interview that I missed?

Do you have a link to the interview substantiating that claim?
 
einhornisfinkle said:
Coach said yesterday that Tua will have to fight for his QB1 spot. As in, we're keeping him into next season. As in, we're not trading him. As in, we're still screwed regarding him.

Meet the new boss......same as the old boss....
Click to expand...

Its more ideal to trade Tua.

If the new head coach and GM come right out and say "yeah we are done with Tua, we think hes terrible, hes done."

What do you think that does to any tiny bit of trade value that Tua might still have?

Tua will not be on this roster next season, one way or another hes done here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom