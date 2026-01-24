The Quarterback Decision is Next

Hard not to get excited watching the presser announcing Hafley and Sullivan. Of course, you are going to hear the same things from most coaches, but the passion came through as well. The vision matches what most of us have been talking about here for years. Tough, physical football. Winning in the trenches.



Couple of things to keep in mind. Over the last 20 years, only New England has more wins than Green Bay. The last three quarterbacks for the Packers include Favre, Rodgers and Love. The Packers haven't missed with that critical piece. This is now Green Bay south in Miami.



Now, the quarterback position looms large for the Dolphins. Ewers probably gets a shot at starting in 2026, although we've discussed Willis here as well, as a free agent option.



The Packers model has always been not to rush a quarterback, or maybe more specifically drafting one before they absolutely had to. Rodgers sat for three years behind Favre. Love served his time under Rodgers.



The Dolphins don't really have that luxury, although I don't want to sell Ewers short. Perhaps he's the guy. Miami's Purdy or Bo Nix. That's not out of the question.



Still, seems more likely that 2027 brings an answer. But even so, maybe Miami will be patient with a quarterback selection.



To state the obvious, Sullivan has to identify the right guy and Hafley and staff has to develop him. This is the most critical step.



As a fan, I'm hopeful that the wash, rinse, repeat cycle finally ends for our Dolphins.