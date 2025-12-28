The Quarterback Quandary

The Miami Dolphins are chasing two teams in the AFC East with quarterbacks who are among the best in the league in Josh Allen and Drake Maye. That's just part of Miami's challenge.



Tua Tagovailoa is most likely done in Miami, while Quinn Ewers is getting a late season look. The 2026 draft doesn't appear to have many answers.



So what are some choices?



First, Miami could go with Ewers and look at a potentially loaded 2027 quarterback class if he's not the answer. The team would still have to bring in a backup, or someone to challenge Ewers.



Malik Willis is a free agent, who has played great with Green Bay this year, after looking like a bust earlier in his career. Willis always had a nice deep arm, and is a dual threat. He's appeared to iron out his short game and consistently issues.



The Dolphins could deal up in the draft for Fernando Mendoza, but that would probably require at least two 1st round picks and other draft capital. The elephant in the room is the New York Jets, who are loaded with draft picks and could outbid any team.



If Dante Moore declares, Miami has another trade up possibility. Ty Simpson could fall to Miami, but he has limited starts which doesn't usually bode well for NFL success.



There are interesting middle round possibilities, quarterbacks who have some nice skill sets but lack consistency. Taylen Green, Sawyer Robinson and Brendan Sorsby are three that could hit big in the right situation. Carson Beck could be a nice backup option, and someone who could outperform his draft status.



Potential trade options? Well, Lamar Jackson has been rumored. The draft pick compensation, along with his salary, makes this idea seem far-fetched and not logical. But it's out there. Don't forget Stephen Ross apparently wanted Miami to draft Jackson.



Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe are backups with Seattle. Milroe is an elite athlete at the quarterback position, who Seattle took in the 3rd round a year ago. Would he be worth a flyer? Lock?



Last thought. When you don't have a top quarterback, the other building option is to load up on defense. Specifically, pass rushers. This draft actually fits that model.