The Quarterback Quandary

The Miami Dolphins are chasing two teams in the AFC East with quarterbacks who are among the best in the league in Josh Allen and Drake Maye. That's just part of Miami's challenge.

Tua Tagovailoa is most likely done in Miami, while Quinn Ewers is getting a late season look. The 2026 draft doesn't appear to have many answers.

So what are some choices?

First, Miami could go with Ewers and look at a potentially loaded 2027 quarterback class if he's not the answer. The team would still have to bring in a backup, or someone to challenge Ewers.

Malik Willis is a free agent, who has played great with Green Bay this year, after looking like a bust earlier in his career. Willis always had a nice deep arm, and is a dual threat. He's appeared to iron out his short game and consistently issues.

The Dolphins could deal up in the draft for Fernando Mendoza, but that would probably require at least two 1st round picks and other draft capital. The elephant in the room is the New York Jets, who are loaded with draft picks and could outbid any team.

If Dante Moore declares, Miami has another trade up possibility. Ty Simpson could fall to Miami, but he has limited starts which doesn't usually bode well for NFL success.

There are interesting middle round possibilities, quarterbacks who have some nice skill sets but lack consistency. Taylen Green, Sawyer Robinson  and Brendan Sorsby are three that could hit big in the right situation. Carson Beck could be a nice backup option, and someone who could outperform his draft status.

Potential trade options? Well, Lamar Jackson has been rumored. The draft pick compensation, along with his salary, makes this idea seem far-fetched and not logical. But it's out there. Don't forget Stephen Ross apparently wanted Miami to draft Jackson.

Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe are backups with Seattle. Milroe is an elite athlete at the quarterback position, who Seattle took in the 3rd round a year ago. Would he be worth a flyer? Lock?

Last thought. When you don't have a top quarterback, the other building option is to load up on defense. Specifically, pass rushers. This draft actually fits that model.
 
I think this is the no-brainer approach. This team isn't ready to trade for a QB and shouldn't draft anyone for similar reasons. They need to tank and build the team in many places. Either Ewers shows enough to be a starting QB or backup QB or neither. If Ewers stinks, great, you should have a top 3 pick in the deep 2027 draft.

The other benefit of this approach is telling Tua he's riding the pine for Ewers next season, and if he doesn't like that, great! His agent can find a trade partner! Win win.
 
It won't matter who the QB is if we keep McDoofus. He has whatever the opposite of the midas touch is with QB's, lol.
 
I like the idea of rolling with Ewers. And if Ross wants to bring back McDaniel.Then bring back Zach Wilson he knows the system.I would draft 2 edge rushers 2 receivers oline and some corner backs. IN any order no one knows how to h e draft will fall.I could see some overdrafting for a qb.And maybe all them fall there's no clear cut guy with all physical tools.Sonny Styles looks like that guy Dolphins has always needed that can cover that void.But if Bain Or Faulk far to us that's a tough call.I would like us to draft durst from Georgia State.He looks like a dude you get in 3 round and maybe get a first round talent.Hopefully are young guys continue to develop. In 2027 we find those missing pieces to compete and win big.
 
I personally like Malik Willis.

Entered the league as a massive project and he as put the work in.

He put more effort sprinting to the locker room (to get checked out and back on the field) than some pros show on actual plays.
 
Unless there is a QB in the draft that you feel has a tremendous upside, I'm not wasting a draft pick on a project and unfortunately, this is not a deep QB draft.

I would prefer to roll with Ewers (assuming steady improvement these next two weeks), but I also wouldn't be afraid to bring in a bridge QB if Ewers implodes.

While I think they would prefer not to.....I do think there is a chance if they can't move Tua that they keep him on the roster in 2026
 
I would follow that model. I would trade down for an extra pick if possible and select Sonny Styles, MLB, Ohio State, and go from there. If not, BPA on defense.

Ewers and whatever FA can fight it out for the QB position next season. Focus on the defense and the OL, and make your moves next offseason.

:cheers:
 
Pay 0 for a QB, next year is already in shambles due to cap space and roster. Use all draft picks at BPA and possible trade down, eval new players all year with new coaches. 2027 strike at QB when we have a top 3-5 pick.

There is absolutely no reason to go and trade or pay for a player that will not be here more than a year and cost us any unnecessary comps.

Everyone needs to come to grips that we are in the midst of three **** years of football at minimum.
 
I am fine taking Robertson in round 2, that kid is something to watch, he compliments Ewers perfectly. I have been watching him all year. He comes from some great DNA and you know he is smart playing for BU. Watch the tape on him, he is BIG and has a killer quick release, i have a feeling he may not make it out of the 1st round after the combine. Oh yeah, one problem, he games the number 13, I wonder if he is a Marino fan. He throws like him, what a cannon.
 
I also like Robertson. Green too.
 
Can't, too much money.

Fields got 2yrs / $40mil with $30mil guaranteed last year from Jets. Malik will get as much or more.
 
