The random Dolphins talk thread - 2020 never ending offseason edition

uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,069
Reaction score
12,168
Location
UK
Welcome to the 'talk random **** about the Dolphins thread.'

I'm bored of the lockdown. I'm bored about talking about nothing but politics. Thankfully the Premier League has returned and Manchester United are currently on a 14(ish?) game unbeaten run and are playing very well (makes a nice change) but over in the world of American Hand Egg....**** all is happening. Here is a thread to discuss....whatever the **** you want as long as its Dolphins related - TOS applies.



First random thought.... Randy Starks was pretty damn good , spent most of whole career in Miami and deserves one of those nifty Aqua jackets that favoured ex players are given.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,818
Reaction score
5,337
Location
NJ
Random thoughts. Seeing Arnsparger's name over the last few days, brought back some childhood memories. Those early 70's teams is when I became a Dolphins fan. I wasn't more than 9 or 10 yrs old.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom