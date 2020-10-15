The Ravens Beat Down of Cincy Is Kind Of Informative

Cincinnati showed, again, how they 'earned' the #1 overall pick to get Burrow, but showed that even with their franchise QB, they're years away from competing for a Super Bowl.



The Bungles are still closer to being last year's team than they are to being a relevant, competitive NFL team, IMO. They have a lot of good skill players but they fail Football 101 badly. (Football 101 = can run the ball and stop the run, with a related feature of 'protect your QB and pressure the other team's QB'). Cincy is a Long Way from being able to succeed in these key areas.



My point, as it relates to Miami, is that the Dolphins are way farther along as a team towards contention, with players who already have a taste for and a hunger for winning. With Byron Jones in at CB and our 2 WRs healthy, the Dolphins are no slouch team and when we do get Our 1st first-round pick QB in there we'll be in better shape,



As of Sept 1st 2021, I do believe the Dolphins will be in much better shape to contend for the Superbowl than the Cincinnati Bengals who are already playing their 1st-round QB now.



I sure hope this thread doesn't age badly.