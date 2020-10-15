The Ravens Beat Down of Cincy Is Kind Of Informative

C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
369
Reaction score
353
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Cincinnati showed, again, how they 'earned' the #1 overall pick to get Burrow, but showed that even with their franchise QB, they're years away from competing for a Super Bowl.

The Bungles are still closer to being last year's team than they are to being a relevant, competitive NFL team, IMO. They have a lot of good skill players but they fail Football 101 badly. (Football 101 = can run the ball and stop the run, with a related feature of 'protect your QB and pressure the other team's QB'). Cincy is a Long Way from being able to succeed in these key areas.

My point, as it relates to Miami, is that the Dolphins are way farther along as a team towards contention, with players who already have a taste for and a hunger for winning. With Byron Jones in at CB and our 2 WRs healthy, the Dolphins are no slouch team and when we do get Our 1st first-round pick QB in there we'll be in better shape,

As of Sept 1st 2021, I do believe the Dolphins will be in much better shape to contend for the Superbowl than the Cincinnati Bengals who are already playing their 1st-round QB now.

I sure hope this thread doesn't age badly.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,818
Reaction score
9,459
Location
Columbus, OH
Bengals have a ton of holes. They couldn't fix everything in one draft alone. Franchise QB wasn't going to fix them this year lol
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,318
Reaction score
6,130
ChitownPhins28 said:
Cincinnati showed, again, how they 'earned' the #1 overall pick to get Burrow, but showed that even with their franchise QB, they're years away from competing for a Super Bowl.

The Bungles are still closer to being last year's team than they are to being a relevant, competitive NFL team, IMO. They have a lot of good skill players but they fail Football 101 badly. (Football 101 = can run the ball and stop the run, with a related feature of 'protect your QB and pressure the other team's QB'). Cincy is a Long Way from being able to succeed in these key areas.

My point, as it relates to Miami, is that the Dolphins are way farther along as a team towards contention, with players who already have a taste for and a hunger for winning. With Byron Jones in at CB and our 2 WRs healthy, the Dolphins are no slouch team and when we do get Our 1st first-round pick QB in there we'll be in better shape,

As of Sept 1st 2021, I do believe the Dolphins will be in much better shape to contend for the Superbowl than the Cincinnati Bengals who are already playing their 1st-round QB now.

I sure hope this thread doesn't age badly.
Click to expand...
Quite a few here wanted an elite QB, BUT were competent enough to know no elite QB has made it to the SB without a solid HC and surrounding talent. All the more reason for Fin fans to anticipate success with TT
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
369
Reaction score
353
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
FinPhan54 said:
if on 9/1/21 we are in a worse position then the Bengals then something went really really wrong
Click to expand...
Well, there's only thing that can derail us and that's if Tua winds up a bust, either through inability to perform or injury. The first criteria (inability to perform) is something most of you feel he'll have no problem with. I don't know that as much as many of you do, as I haven't seen as much Alabama football with Tua at the helm as you have. (I'm looking for good youtubes to check out). The second possibility (injury) is going to be a specter that hangs over for quite a while.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
11,974
Reaction score
2,680
Location
Calgary Alberta
ChitownPhins28 said:
Well, there's only thing that can derail us and that's if Tua winds up a bust, either through inability to perform or injury. The first criteria (inability to perform) is something most of you feel he'll have no problem with. I don't know that as much as many of you do, as I haven't seen as much Alabama football with Tua at the helm as you have. (I'm looking for good youtubes to check out). The second possibility (injury) is going to be a specter that hangs over for quite a while.
Click to expand...
If Tua fails we should have still have built a solid team with all these early picks and salary cap room

So we select another QB

BTW I don’t think Tua fails
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,431
Reaction score
6,645
Location
New Jersey
It comes down to coaching. And Flores IMO is head and shoulders better than Cincinnati's HC, Taylor.
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
988
Reaction score
727
Joe Burrow held his own in that game, they will be just fine
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,277
Reaction score
3,062
Age
67
Location
Miami
The Bengals didn’t have all the draft picks the Dolphins had in the 2020 draft. They also didn’t spend a lot of money on free agents. They have a HC who really shouldn’t have ever been hired for that position. They were the worst team in the NFL last year and without a lot of draft picks , they were not able to add a lot of talent beyond Burrow in the draft.

I agree that the Dolphins are a better team and have a brighter future than the Bengals. Of course if they hire a better head coach, hit on their future draft picks and sign a few quality free agents, the Bengals could turn around their franchise quickly because I believe Burrow will be a franchise type QB in the right situation. It just remains to be seen if the Bengals can become that right situation.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,147
Reaction score
1,509
Age
28
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
ChitownPhins28 said:
Well, there's only thing that can derail us and that's if Tua winds up a bust, either through inability to perform or injury. The first criteria (inability to perform) is something most of you feel he'll have no problem with. I don't know that as much as many of you do, as I haven't seen as much Alabama football with Tua at the helm as you have. (I'm looking for good youtubes to check out). The second possibility (injury) is going to be a specter that hangs over for quite a while.
Click to expand...

This is the game before he got hurt



This is 2018 and an hour if you really have time

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom