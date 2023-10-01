KTOWNFINFAN
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2005
- Messages
- 7,374
- Reaction score
- 2,316
The REAL Josh Allen has two sacks in the 1st half vs the Falcons, I'm pretty sure there is an obscure rule that states "Obscure NFL Rule #999.9: no two players with the same name may both have good games on the same day. If 1st player has a good game, the 2nd must SUCK !!!!
GO FINS !!!! I think I may have more butterflies than the players...
GO FINS !!!! I think I may have more butterflies than the players...