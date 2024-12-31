the real missing element to the Dolphins lack of success ?

I do not know how others feel about which side of the ball they feel is the biggest reason for Miami lack of success so I will take a shot at why we have a long playoff drought .

First we have been a one Demensional team since Shula meaning when we could run we couldnt pass and when we were good on one side we were bad on the other . so here is what we haven;t had much success at .

we havent had many high octane offenses especially from the Jimmy era and then from the Philbin era to the present era. our defenses havent been too great but our special teams have really been bad since Mike Westhoff left . Our Offense seemed to click when Norv was here but havent done sqaut since.

if you look at our unit rankings when Paul Boudreaux was our oline coach we were a top 13 to top 16 unit and we havent been that good since. Our Special Teams has been worse then 25 since Westhoff left off as well.

here is what i am concerned with and it is past time to get these units fixed. but just how far off am I wrong here Fellas ?



one last thought when was the last time we had more then three pro bowl skill players on offense in the same year ? I really beleive we need to get more more pro bowl olinemen ,tightends and wide receivers to get us to where we want to go. Plus a a NFL HOF QB would surely help us too.