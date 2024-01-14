 The reality of this season IMHO | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The reality of this season IMHO

67Stang

67Stang

The worst part of this whole season to me is that I think we had a Super Bowl roster, but never really had the opportunity field the full team. At any given time during the season, we were always down major players. Whether it be Ramsey, Armstead, Waddle, Williams, Hunt, Armstead, other OL, our LB's.....the team never really got to gel and play to its full potential. I know every team has to deal with injuries, but I have NEVER seen it like what happened to us this year from beginning to end.

The good news is we fought through and had an 11 win season and made the playoffs 2 years in a row. I am just as disappointed as anyone as to how the last part of the season went and another 1st round playoff loss. However, I can also see what we did accomplish with a lot of things set against us. I think McD and Tua deserve a lot more credit than they are getting.

Now for what I think the MAJOR issue is moving forward is McD's play calling. He did it again last night. We were moving the ball running it and had a 2nd and 2 and ran 2 unsuccessful pass plays that led to a punt in the 2nd quarter with the game still very much up for grabs. His play calling has to expand and be more predicated on the elements and what the D is giving us. He HAS TO grow as a play caller or we are going to continue to have trouble beating the better teams in the league. This is not on Tua, this is on McD.

I think this year could have been much better if we did not have the rash of injuries all year, however I think play calling cost us the AFC East in both the Buffalo and Titans game. I hope we can learn from all of this. The silver lining is that our depth players got some quality time and experience this year. Hopefully we will not have to go through the nightmare of injuries next year and can stay somewhat healthy.

Just some thoughts, PHINS UP!
 
I never saw a SB roster.

I saw a team that couldn’t pick up third downs for the last two years and knew the road wasn’t leading to Las Vegas.

You can’t get dominated on the LOS like that and have championship aspirations.

The Titans game closed the door on the Super Bowl.

This team was down 14-0 to the worst team in the league, in the blink of an eye.
 
You also can't have a coach who consistently outthinks himself in situations, where he run 4 straight times for 21 yards and yet on 3and1 and 4th and 1 decides to throw incomplete passes, in a game where the QB and passing game was off from the go.

McD is a smart guy who seems like he constantly has to prove it by doing something off the wall that doesn't make sense. I will never understand. The "cute" got exposed toward the end of the year against good teams and did not show well in the playoffs. At some point you have to be able to line up and win with design/execution and not just eye candy.
 
I agree with Ghost. The oline was injured ( McD coddled the injured players even if they said they could play) all year. Then the season ending injuries to Phillips and Chub.
Without grest dline or oline, you will able to beat weak teams with skill players, but lose against playoff teams.
Greer has failed in this area.
 
artdnj said:
and now major decisions regarding personnel starting with 1/4 billion dollar man Tua T
Click to expand...
Let him play his 5th year option and draft another QB. I would not pay him that top 10 money yet.
 
We had a SB roster aside from the QB. We seriously would have been better off taking a shot with Mike White.

Injuries hurt us down the stretch, for sure. But, the injuries were mostly on defense and that was the better unit of the 2 in the 2nd half of the season. We probably weren't good enough to win it even if we had a real QB after losing all those players, but even if they had stayed healthy we were not going to win with Tua at QB.
 
