The reality of this season IMHO

The worst part of this whole season to me is that I think we had a Super Bowl roster, but never really had the opportunity field the full team. At any given time during the season, we were always down major players. Whether it be Ramsey, Armstead, Waddle, Williams, Hunt, Armstead, other OL, our LB's.....the team never really got to gel and play to its full potential. I know every team has to deal with injuries, but I have NEVER seen it like what happened to us this year from beginning to end.



The good news is we fought through and had an 11 win season and made the playoffs 2 years in a row. I am just as disappointed as anyone as to how the last part of the season went and another 1st round playoff loss. However, I can also see what we did accomplish with a lot of things set against us. I think McD and Tua deserve a lot more credit than they are getting.



Now for what I think the MAJOR issue is moving forward is McD's play calling. He did it again last night. We were moving the ball running it and had a 2nd and 2 and ran 2 unsuccessful pass plays that led to a punt in the 2nd quarter with the game still very much up for grabs. His play calling has to expand and be more predicated on the elements and what the D is giving us. He HAS TO grow as a play caller or we are going to continue to have trouble beating the better teams in the league. This is not on Tua, this is on McD.



I think this year could have been much better if we did not have the rash of injuries all year, however I think play calling cost us the AFC East in both the Buffalo and Titans game. I hope we can learn from all of this. The silver lining is that our depth players got some quality time and experience this year. Hopefully we will not have to go through the nightmare of injuries next year and can stay somewhat healthy.



Just some thoughts, PHINS UP!