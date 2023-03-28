The reason Lamar Jackson needs an agent

Two words: Deshaun Watson. That M’fer got a 5 year $250million deal guaranteed despite facing 24 or more sexually charged allegations. Did Watson get that deal himself? Hell no, his agent did.



People like to dance around the issue like “Oh no, we should respect his decision to be a moron and represent himself despite the obvious evidence we see in front of our eyes…”



You also need that buffer in between the team and the player.



Duante Culpepper anyone? remember that knucklehead? He too represented himself, how did that work out.



Quick, let’s make a list of all of the players who represented themselves who signed contracts in the top 10 of value in the whole league. We’ll, there was…umm…no body that’s who.



What about endorsements?



Also, what about the fact that if he had a real agent, that agent wouldn’t have let him play last year without a guaranteed contract for multiple years. How much did he cost himself by not getting that deal done last year or the year before?



Also, anyone notice the grammatical errors in his press release demanding a trade today?



The one thing that drives me crazy however is all of the lists that say where this should go and almost all of those lists have the Dolphins. I just read one in Sports illustrated that basically used the justification that “The dolphins are all in to win The superbowl so they should sign Lamar Jackson because Tua has an injury history. I just smack my head, and say oh yeah, let’s trade 2 number one picks for the privelage of destroying our salary cap for a player that is likely more injury prone than the starter we already have, who the coaching staff has obviously committed to despite the fact that no one seems to listen to the fact we picked up his 5th year, he’s a better QB for our system when healthy, and Lamar Jackson didn’t finish the last two seasons. It’s infuriating.



That’s all I have to say about that…