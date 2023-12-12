Let me be the first one to say that this collapse was absolutely unacceptable. The Dolphins had every opportunity to win this game despite the refs. Everybody deserves blame for this baffling collapse, and Mike McDaniel deserves just as much if not more. However, the refs influenced this game and nobody is going to convince me otherwise:



1. Tyreek Hill missed Horse Collar- how do you miss that? It was the most blatant horse collar I’ve ever seen. It was baffling that the announcers had to convince themselves that it was a horse collar



2. Liam Eichenburg hold- ruined a strong drive. The defender sold the hold, but that wasn’t holding. You can call that on every play



3. After the challenge- DeAndre Hopkins knee was down in bounds. Since when is that not a running clock after a challenge? Instead the Titans were given all the time in the world as if they used a timeout



4. OPI on Hopkins- Hopkins clearly threw Xavien Howard down to the ground. This gave the Titans a free field goal before the half



5. Cedric Wilson DPI- Cedric Wilson was mugged on three straight plays. The final one: THIS IS THE ONE THAT SO FEW PICKED UP ON: that pass interference happened way closer to the goal line. You conveniently spot the ball 1st & goal from the 10. Huge problem with this and one of my biggest gripes that this game was rigged. Still should’ve scored if McDaniel ran the ball



6. Tua missed roughing the passer- same play as the Cedric Wilson DPI- It was such a late hit on Tua and very low. None of the refs saw that?



7. Delay of game - you’ll have to remind me when shifting your line results in a delay of game that trumps a false start. If I’m wrong on this please correct me



I’m sure there’s more than just that too. The Dolphins collapsed and ultimately they’re to blame, but this officiating (particularly in prime time games) has been a joke.