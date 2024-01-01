 The Regression Of The Dolphins Offense - Why? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Regression Of The Dolphins Offense - Why?

Since the Broncos game in week 3, the Miami offense seems to have lost a fair bit of luster. The stats from the Broncos game are a big part of what makes the Miami offense look so statistically good. But since then, the offense has not looked as crisp. For example, they followed up the Broncos win, with the stinker in Buffalo.

This is not to say the offense has been bad since then. On balance the point production pretty good. But it also feels like it is no longer an immovable object that can go out and take over games. There have been a few games where the production was mediocre. Turnovers. Questionable play calling. Red zone issues too, where all of the sudden we are seeing FGs instead of TDs.

The latter half of the year it felt like we were winning with defense more than offense.

There have been games with point production, BUT with the big play, like against Washington. That tends to not be sustainable, especially against better teams.

There have not been many games since week 3 with consistent and methodical scoring where we drive the ball down the field in the absence of the big play. When the big play is not there, the TD production (and Red Zone production) has been far more limited. This is what is concerning.

I think we have seen some of the opposition allude to this issue. Tyreek Hill even mentioned it post-game after the Ravens. Said they go into cover 2, take away the deep stuff, implying they make the team drive methodically down the field, and Miami has struggled to do so. Vrabel after the Titans game said something similar about the Dolphins offense.

Why the regression?

-OL injuries? The OL has had more injuries and more line combinations than any other team in the league besides the Jets. Although the OL has mostly looked ok, it could be because the play calling is compensating for it. Tua gets the ball out very quickly, BUT this is hard to do all of the time, so things bog down if everything is not perfect. The offset is, the running game has been pretty good, but maybe this is a function of the other teams focusing on the pass? Basically, even though the OL has looked ok, is it artificial, and ultimately a big part of the seeming regression?

-More tape on what the Dolphins were doing, other teams figured it out?

-Other injuries to skill players? Maybe, but the skill positions on balance have been pretty good and all teams have injuries. Great offenses do not have every player healthy every game, but still produce

-Limitations to Tua's game. This is not a claim that Tua is no good or over-rated, but simply with him, when the play is not there, the play is not there, and he cannot individually make something else happen like Lamar or Mahomes. So there will be games this is going to happen

Agree/Disagree? Thoughts as to what is going on?
 
The OL - it all starts up front. Simpy put, you gotta open lanes for your backs and protect your QB.
 
I think your strategy fof copying and pasting this is genius, and I will like it each time you do, lol. I agree, we are so bad, so horrible, that at 11-5 and in control of our own desitiny, that we suck so bad. lol
 
And we’ve yet to adjust in-season. To me, McD adjusted to games like the Chargers and Niners games in the offseason. He added heavy motion to the offense to help our receivers get off the line unmolested.

Certain defenses have adjusted to the motion and just stayed home. They haven’t taken the bait. We have yet to adjust to that or the two/three deep.

Does McD need an offseason to make adjustments?
 
Yup, it's a tough league to win in and we barely managed 11. Embarassing!!
 
I said going into the season I expected the Dolphins to win 10 or 11 games this season and to make the playoffs. They have won 11 games and they will be in the playoffs, so I’m happy.

I also thought that with their starting lineup going into the season, they had a chance of making it to the SB. Yet with all their major injuries to key starters, I just don’t see them as a SB caliber roster at this time.

Unfortunately injuries have decimated the roster but that still doesn’t mean this hasn’t been the most enjoyable and exciting Dolphin team I have watched since the Marino years.

No matter what happens next Sunday and in the playoffs, I still can‘t wait to see the 2024 version of the Dolphins when the new season starts in September.
 
Its pretty clear what teams are doing to take away what we're trying to do but without a healthy oline, its hard to say if its something that we couldn't adjust to. I do feel like we should be running the ball more based on what the other team is taking away. Its not always easy to sustain that though b/c it just takes a single holding penalty to kill a drive. I would like to see us get a bigger receiver to give us a sideline option between the corner and the safety that can make contested catches. Right now, that corner doesn't have to respect that and can take away that running back in the flat.
 
What is this destiny we control? We controlled our own destiny for the #1 seed yesterday and we **** all over ourselves. So, now we control our own destiny for the #2 seed? If we lose that, do we control our own destiny with only needing three road wins to make it to Las Vegas?
 
Oh my god, I said this to my wife at least 30 minutes ago, I totally agree with you. It has been a very fun season! I was at the game yesterday and still had a blast.
 
Luck

Tyreek holds on to the ball in the end zone yesterday, you never know the momentum may have shifted our way. One lucky moment can make or break a game and sometimes a season. As a team we're talented enough, if the "ball bounces our way" to pull off a miraculous Superbowl run. It's unlikely but if you remember the NE Patriots 1st SB run, they got so many lucky breaks It's like watching a science fiction movie.

The NFL is weird like that some years, teams get hot, like the Ravens are right now and look unbeatable.... then they get a few timley drops, Lamar throws a couple picks and boom, Ravens get knocked out by the #6 seed or some s***. It's probably gonna happen.

Moral of the story, alot of football is left, let's not s*** a chicken.
 
At times it felt like Tua was forcing it to hill. They script the first 25 plays but after that it seems like there’s not much rhythm to the offense. I’ve seen a lot of screen passes last few weeks. I also feel like the run game has become the strength of the offense
 
