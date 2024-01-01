The Regression Of The Dolphins Offense - Why?

Since the Broncos game in week 3, the Miami offense seems to have lost a fair bit of luster. The stats from the Broncos game are a big part of what makes the Miami offense look so statistically good. But since then, the offense has not looked as crisp. For example, they followed up the Broncos win, with the stinker in Buffalo.



This is not to say the offense has been bad since then. On balance the point production pretty good. But it also feels like it is no longer an immovable object that can go out and take over games. There have been a few games where the production was mediocre. Turnovers. Questionable play calling. Red zone issues too, where all of the sudden we are seeing FGs instead of TDs.



The latter half of the year it felt like we were winning with defense more than offense.



There have been games with point production, BUT with the big play, like against Washington. That tends to not be sustainable, especially against better teams.



There have not been many games since week 3 with consistent and methodical scoring where we drive the ball down the field in the absence of the big play. When the big play is not there, the TD production (and Red Zone production) has been far more limited. This is what is concerning.



I think we have seen some of the opposition allude to this issue. Tyreek Hill even mentioned it post-game after the Ravens. Said they go into cover 2, take away the deep stuff, implying they make the team drive methodically down the field, and Miami has struggled to do so. Vrabel after the Titans game said something similar about the Dolphins offense.



Why the regression?



-OL injuries? The OL has had more injuries and more line combinations than any other team in the league besides the Jets. Although the OL has mostly looked ok, it could be because the play calling is compensating for it. Tua gets the ball out very quickly, BUT this is hard to do all of the time, so things bog down if everything is not perfect. The offset is, the running game has been pretty good, but maybe this is a function of the other teams focusing on the pass? Basically, even though the OL has looked ok, is it artificial, and ultimately a big part of the seeming regression?



-More tape on what the Dolphins were doing, other teams figured it out?



-Other injuries to skill players? Maybe, but the skill positions on balance have been pretty good and all teams have injuries. Great offenses do not have every player healthy every game, but still produce



-Limitations to Tua's game. This is not a claim that Tua is no good or over-rated, but simply with him, when the play is not there, the play is not there, and he cannot individually make something else happen like Lamar or Mahomes. So there will be games this is going to happen



Agree/Disagree? Thoughts as to what is going on?