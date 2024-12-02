 The Rest of the Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Rest of the Season

Ross needs to fire Grier immediately. Hire a committee to do an extensive GM search. Hopefully they can hire someone soon enough to give that person enough time to purge and rebuild the scouting department in time for the draft.
 
joenhre said:
Ross needs to fire Grier immediately. Hire a committee to do an extensive GM search. Hopefully they can hire someone soon enough to give that person enough time to purge and rebuild the scouting department in time for the draft.
Can I be in the committee?
 
Poyer cut and McDaniel fired. After the season have security escort Chris Grier off the premises to never return.

GRYPHONK said:
Miami win out, make the playoffs.

Look forward to a Phinz/Bills Wildcard matchup
That would be the ultimate. I just want to see Miami play the way they did over the last month, excluding Green Bay. During the win streak, the Dolphins weren't committing costly penalties or making the mental mistakes that have marred the season. Even against Arizona and Buffalo, Miami played fairly well in those games. Actually, could have won both games. The run game was really coming on and Tua has been mostly pretty close to lights out.

I want to see progress from McDaniel, enough to give some hope for 2025. If this team gives up, or plays the way they did against Green Bay, that would confirm that the team needs to move in another direction. I know a lot of fans are already at that point, but I don't believe Ross is there yet.
 
superphin said:
The Bills go on a losing streak and Josh Allen retires to become a sheep farmer.
Definitely don't want to see the Bills win the super bowl and that looks like a possibility. Right now, I think Buffalo is the best team in the AFC. They've also avoided the killer injuries for now.
 
