The Rest of the Season

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
What do you want to see happen for the remainder of the season?
The Bills go on a losing streak and Josh Allen retires to become a sheep fvcker.
I think people have been saying this line since 1974.You guys will be fine! Have faith.
Can I be in the committee?Ross needs to fire Grier immediately. Hire a committee to do an extensive GM search. Hopefully they can hire someone soon enough to give that person enough time to purge and rebuild the scouting department in time for the draft.
It goes without saying otherwise why even get in the sheep farming business?Fixed that typo for you
That would be the ultimate. I just want to see Miami play the way they did over the last month, excluding Green Bay. During the win streak, the Dolphins weren't committing costly penalties or making the mental mistakes that have marred the season. Even against Arizona and Buffalo, Miami played fairly well in those games. Actually, could have won both games. The run game was really coming on and Tua has been mostly pretty close to lights out.Miami win out, make the playoffs.
Look forward to a Phinz/Bills Wildcard matchup
Definitely don't want to see the Bills win the super bowl and that looks like a possibility. Right now, I think Buffalo is the best team in the AFC. They've also avoided the killer injuries for now.The Bills go on a losing streak and Josh Allen retires to become a sheep farmer.