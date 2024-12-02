The Rest of the Season

GRYPHONK said: Miami win out, make the playoffs.



That would be the ultimate. I just want to see Miami play the way they did over the last month, excluding Green Bay. During the win streak, the Dolphins weren't committing costly penalties or making the mental mistakes that have marred the season. Even against Arizona and Buffalo, Miami played fairly well in those games. Actually, could have won both games. The run game was really coming on and Tua has been mostly pretty close to lights out.I want to see progress from McDaniel, enough to give some hope for 2025. If this team gives up, or plays the way they did against Green Bay, that would confirm that the team needs to move in another direction. I know a lot of fans are already at that point, but I don't believe Ross is there yet.