The Restructurings Are All In Now Including Armstead And Some Other Big Names

Armstead in addition to the list below. Will be interesting when we get all the details. Will they be OK, or really just shoving a lot of the problem into the future due to the cap hole we had to dig out of? Did we make longer commitments to certain players like Armstead to get these done as well? I also wonder why these were not done and announced sooner so we would have a cleaner start today? Wonder if the Dolphins felt some pressure given how things went today and caved in some spots where they were reluctant going into FA? I guess we need all the details before coming to conclusions, so can fill in the blanks here as the details come in.
Miami got under the cap and cleared $28.7 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Zach Sieler, fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Durham Smythe, according to NFL Network. Contract restructures typically involve a team converting base salary to a signing bonus, which is then prorated over multiple years to lower a player’s cap hit. While it provides short-term relief, it increases future cap hits, which can backfire if a player struggles or deals with injury.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article286561165.html#storylink=cpy
Terron Armstead will stay in Miami on an adjusted contract
The Dolphins are keeping their left tackle for another season.
www.nbcsports.com
