 The Resurrection Of The Miami Dolphins Franchise | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Resurrection Of The Miami Dolphins Franchise

P

phinking

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,216
Reaction score
521
I do not use the title of this post lightly. But what I witnessed yesterday may have been the best regular season win since I have been a Dolphin fan. For the first time since the Marino era, this team actually looks scary. And in a good way. I could actually see the fair in Baltimore in that 4th qtr and it was a great feeling. In was especially emotional because I remember Bob Griese's 6 TV performance against the St. Louis Cardinals who were heavily favored on Thanksgiving Day 1977. It was the day I became a Dolphin fan. That year the franchise started to make a comeback because they had missed the playoffs the previous two seasons due to the departure of Csonka, Warfield and Kiick. They would go on to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contenders from 1978 through 1985. In see a repeat of that resurgence today. And I will dare say the Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders right now, despite Stephen Ross and his nonsense.
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 6, 2012
Messages
1,617
Reaction score
642
Age
66
Location
SC.
First its only been 2 games so slow down. Second, say what you want about Ross. But he has been an open wallet for this team and wants to win as bad as we do. I like Mr Ross and I personally think he is a very good owner.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,294
Reaction score
6,295
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Correct me if I'm wrong, I read/heard somewhere that it was actually Ross's successor, Bruce Beal? that tampered, and not Ross; for that reason, Ross stripped him of his status as heir to the franchise.
But to the point of your post, I definitely think this team is headed in the right direction for the first time since...since... ????
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
5,221
Reaction score
9,098
Age
30
Location
Florida
I'm not as sold as the rest of you, I'm sorry.

One TD to Mike G when the defense was playing soft on the drive, another with the defense playing soft coverage and two blown coverages in a row.

We have a coach, we have skill players, I still haven't seen Tua do anything except what I already said he can, Hit wide open receivers and make pure accuracy throws where you dont ask him to think.


He did his absolute best to lose us the game in the first half. It was one of the most abysmal performances at QB I'd seen in my life until the 4th quarter and busted coverages saved us.

Still can't make all the throws necessary, still played like dog shit for at least 38 minutes of the game.

It's just another Arizona until he shows he can win a normal game not against 4th string corners and blown defensive assignments.

What I learned yesterday us our receiving talent is amazing enough to make our JV level QB shine.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,831
Reaction score
1,826
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I'm not as sold as the rest of you, I'm sorry.

One TD to Mike G when the defense was playing soft on the drive, another with the defense playing soft coverage and two blown coverages in a row.

We have a coach, we have skill players, I still haven't seen Tua do anything except what I already Saud he can, Hut wide open receivers.

He did his absolute best to lose us the game in thenfirst half. It was one of the most abysmal performances at QB I'd seem in my life until the 4th quarter abd busted coverages saved us.

Still can't make all the throws necessary, still played like dog shit for at least 38 minutes of the game.

It's just another Arizona until he shows he can win a normal game not against 4th string corners and blown defensive assignments.

What I learned yesterday us our receiving talent is amazing enough to make our JV level QB shine.
Click to expand...
Sounds like the last time you got laid was when Marino was playing! I have been harsh on Tua but this take is absolute dog feces.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,532
Reaction score
13,503
Location
Borneo
Bopkin02 said:
Correct me if I'm wrong, I read/heard somewhere that it was actually Ross's successor, Bruce Beal? that tampered, and not Ross; for that reason, Ross stripped him of his status as heir to the franchise.
But to the point of your post, I definitely think this team is headed in the right direction for the first time since...since... ????
Click to expand...
It was Beal and Ross had to take the heat
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
402
Reaction score
426
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I'm not as sold as the rest of you, I'm sorry.

One TD to Mike G when the defense was playing soft on the drive, another with the defense playing soft coverage and two blown coverages in a row.

We have a coach, we have skill players, I still haven't seen Tua do anything except what I already said he can, Hit wide open receivers and make pure accuracy throws where you dont ask him to think.


He did his absolute best to lose us the game in the first half. It was one of the most abysmal performances at QB I'd seen in my life until the 4th quarter and busted coverages saved us.

Still can't make all the throws necessary, still played like dog shit for at least 38 minutes of the game.

It's just another Arizona until he shows he can win a normal game not against 4th string corners and blown defensive assignments.

What I learned yesterday us our receiving talent is amazing enough to make our JV level QB shine.
Click to expand...
I bet you're the type to complain when a neighbor mows your lawn for free.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
5,221
Reaction score
9,098
Age
30
Location
Florida
fish_fan said:
I bet you're the type to complain when a neighbor mows your lawn for free.
Click to expand...

No, I just know the difference between a game and a career. Considering is Wunderlic and how he talks, Tua appears to have an IQ of about 7 and you aren't going to be a great QB when you're mentally handicapped.

Great 4th quarter. Still a shit QB until further notice.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,532
Reaction score
13,503
Location
Borneo
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I'm not as sold as the rest of you, I'm sorry.

One TD to Mike G when the defense was playing soft on the drive, another with the defense playing soft coverage and two blown coverages in a row.

We have a coach, we have skill players, I still haven't seen Tua do anything except what I already said he can, Hit wide open receivers and make pure accuracy throws where you dont ask him to think.


He did his absolute best to lose us the game in the first half. It was one of the most abysmal performances at QB I'd seen in my life until the 4th quarter and busted coverages saved us.

Still can't make all the throws necessary, still played like dog shit for at least 38 minutes of the game.

It's just another Arizona until he shows he can win a normal game not against 4th string corners and blown defensive assignments.

What I learned yesterday us our receiving talent is amazing enough to make our JV level QB shine.
Click to expand...
Played soft???? Stop smoking the crack pipe dude
There were Ravens all over the end zone on that catch
 
Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
463
Reaction score
833
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I'm not as sold as the rest of you, I'm sorry.

One TD to Mike G when the defense was playing soft on the drive, another with the defense playing soft coverage and two blown coverages in a row.

We have a coach, we have skill players, I still haven't seen Tua do anything except what I already said he can, Hit wide open receivers and make pure accuracy throws where you dont ask him to think.


He did his absolute best to lose us the game in the first half. It was one of the most abysmal performances at QB I'd seen in my life until the 4th quarter and busted coverages saved us.

Still can't make all the throws necessary, still played like dog shit for at least 38 minutes of the game.

It's just another Arizona until he shows he can win a normal game not against 4th string corners and blown defensive assignments.

What I learned yesterday us our receiving talent is amazing enough to make our JV level QB shine.
Click to expand...
Don't worry, there's nothing being sold.

How can you even possibly be negative after a once in a lifetime win like that?! Check your pulse.

You will never enjoy a win, even if you pretend to after our JV QB ACTUALLY sucks.

Every team takes advantages of busted coverages, maybe we should just spike the ball nicely.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,294
Reaction score
6,295
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
GhostArmOfMarino said:
No, I just know the difference between a game and a career. Considering is Wunderlic and how he talks, Tua appears to have an IQ of about 7 and you aren't going to be a great QB when you're mentally handicapped.

Great 4th quarter. Still a shit QB until further notice.
Click to expand...
Marino's wonderlic sucked too =16...what was Tua's score, just curious.
And how he talks? I've never listened to Tua talk and thought he was dumb. He's a little , "Ah, shux", but I've known some people like that who play down their brains out of modesty but will crush you when the time comes.
 
Last edited:
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,663
Reaction score
22,611
Location
West Palm Beach
GhostArmOfMarino said:
No, I just know the difference between a game and a career. Considering is Wunderlic and how he talks, Tua appears to have an IQ of about 7 and you aren't going to be a great QB when you're mentally handicapped.

Great 4th quarter. Still a shit QB until further notice.
Click to expand...
Dudes been a winner everywhere he’s went, so what do you have to say about his career? I gave you the benefit of the doubt but this post right here just clarified my thoughts on everything you post. Welcome to my ignore. I’ll give your biased judgemental ass time to read this before I place you on ignore.
 
Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
1,856
Reaction score
1,425
El Calebra said:
First its only been 2 games so slow down. Second, say what you want about Ross. But he has been an open wallet for this team and wants to win as bad as we do. I like Mr Ross and I personally think he is a very good owner.
Click to expand...
We are lucky to have Ross. The things he did that got us in trouble was so we could win. Ross has always put his money where his mouth is. It took him a while to get the right coach, but he finally did it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom