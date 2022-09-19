The Resurrection Of The Miami Dolphins Franchise

I'm not as sold as the rest of you, I'm sorry.



One TD to Mike G when the defense was playing soft on the drive, another with the defense playing soft coverage and two blown coverages in a row.



We have a coach, we have skill players, I still haven't seen Tua do anything except what I already said he can, Hit wide open receivers and make pure accuracy throws where you dont ask him to think.





He did his absolute best to lose us the game in the first half. It was one of the most abysmal performances at QB I'd seen in my life until the 4th quarter and busted coverages saved us.



Still can't make all the throws necessary, still played like dog shit for at least 38 minutes of the game.



It's just another Arizona until he shows he can win a normal game not against 4th string corners and blown defensive assignments.



What I learned yesterday us our receiving talent is amazing enough to make our JV level QB shine.