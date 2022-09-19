The Resurrection Of The Miami Dolphins Franchise

I do not use the title of this post lightly. But what I witnessed yesterday may have been the best regular season win since I have been a Dolphin fan. For the first time since the Marino era, this team actually looks scary. And in a good way. I could actually see the fair in Baltimore in that 4th qtr and it was a great feeling. In was especially emotional because I remember Bob Griese's 6 TV performance against the St. Louis Cardinals who were heavily favored on Thanksgiving Day 1977. It was the day I became a Dolphin fan. That year the franchise started to make a comeback because they had missed the playoffs the previous two seasons due to the departure of Csonka, Warfield and Kiick. They would go on to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contenders from 1978 through 1985. In see a repeat of that resurgence today. And I will dare say the Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders right now, despite Stephen Ross and his nonsense.