The Return of the Marks Brothers?

With Hill and Waddle, the Dolphins will have 2 WRs both listed at 5'10" and one weighing 182 lbs. and the other at 185 lbs. It kind of reminds me of Mark Duper and Mark Clayton in the '80's. Hopefully, they are just as successful.

My minor concern is just that, they are so alike. The Dolphins seem to love diminutive WRs with lots of speed and quickness (Hill, Waddle, Bowden, Grant, Albert Wilson). What they don't have are too many WRs over 6' tall who can high point the ball, outwork smaller CBs for 50/50 balls, large catch radii, etc. They do have DVP and Preston Wilson, but they're always hurt.

I wonder if KC would have been interested in Waddle in the deal for fewer draft picks? Obviously, you have to give up quite a bit to get a player as outstanding as Hill. I just wonder because it would be nice to get another top notch O lineman (preferably Center) and LB. Who knows? Maybe they will. Keep it up Grier.
 
Waddle = Clayton
Cheetah = Duper
 
Not sure high pointing the ball is a requirement when you have the speed to consistently have 5+ yards separation
 
