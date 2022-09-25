The Rivalry is Back.

First I want to start by saying hell of a game. Wish we could have pulled it out at the end there but wasn’t in the stars I guess.



Couple thoughts on the game.



1. Missed opportunities - both teams had them. From the fins perspective a lot of missed opportunities ending drives with Picks to include what was likely a pick 6. Bill had Gabe Davis drop some key balls to include a TD and then Milano missed opportunity with the pick 6.



2. Weather - I knew thought the weather would affect the Fins as much as it did as well. But I think that was Bills game plan because this offense was different. But will get more into that below.



3. Game plan. It was clear the Bills wanted to control the clock. Keep the battered defense off the field against Tua, Waddle and Hill it was clear that was what the Bills wanted to do. I personally didn’t like it, to me it is something that McD does makes an offense change to the weather. Did it in NE and that pissed Daboll off. I wonder if that has to do with Dorsey melting down in the box too. Will be something for me to watch going forward.



4. Rivalry is back and I am here for it.



5. I have to give props to your defense. For how long they were on the field against the Bills offense. They made just enough plays that they needed too. Respect that Defense.



6. Tua - played very well given the limited opportunities. Continue growing in this offense. Your name should be mentioned with the top young QBs in the AFC. Needs to continue to prove it to really shut the doubters up but I was impressed today (TBH I have always thought you can win with Tua my question has been can you win championships). But beating the AFC betting favorites for the SH starts to answer that question.



7. Was pretty happy with the CB play. One mental mistake by Johnson letting Waddle get behind him.



8. I expected a high scoring game. Instead I got a low scoring game. But the missed opportunities on both sides, and the grinding game the Bills played helped cause that.





All and all good game. Look forward to the rest of the season. Feel free to talk that crap I will be here for a bit until I move on until later in the week.



Hope everyone is fine on both teams once they get some fluids into them. And Jesus we need to get healthy quick with Baltimore and Chiefs.