 The Rivalry is Back. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Rivalry is Back.

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
6,879
Reaction score
4,767
Location
Orlando, FL
First I want to start by saying hell of a game. Wish we could have pulled it out at the end there but wasn’t in the stars I guess.

Couple thoughts on the game.

1. Missed opportunities - both teams had them. From the fins perspective a lot of missed opportunities ending drives with Picks to include what was likely a pick 6. Bill had Gabe Davis drop some key balls to include a TD and then Milano missed opportunity with the pick 6.

2. Weather - I knew thought the weather would affect the Fins as much as it did as well. But I think that was Bills game plan because this offense was different. But will get more into that below.

3. Game plan. It was clear the Bills wanted to control the clock. Keep the battered defense off the field against Tua, Waddle and Hill it was clear that was what the Bills wanted to do. I personally didn’t like it, to me it is something that McD does makes an offense change to the weather. Did it in NE and that pissed Daboll off. I wonder if that has to do with Dorsey melting down in the box too. Will be something for me to watch going forward.

4. Rivalry is back and I am here for it.

5. I have to give props to your defense. For how long they were on the field against the Bills offense. They made just enough plays that they needed too. Respect that Defense.

6. Tua - played very well given the limited opportunities. Continue growing in this offense. Your name should be mentioned with the top young QBs in the AFC. Needs to continue to prove it to really shut the doubters up but I was impressed today (TBH I have always thought you can win with Tua my question has been can you win championships). But beating the AFC betting favorites for the SH starts to answer that question.

7. Was pretty happy with the CB play. One mental mistake by Johnson letting Waddle get behind him.

8. I expected a high scoring game. Instead I got a low scoring game. But the missed opportunities on both sides, and the grinding game the Bills played helped cause that.


All and all good game. Look forward to the rest of the season. Feel free to talk that crap I will be here for a bit until I move on until later in the week.

Hope everyone is fine on both teams once they get some fluids into them. And Jesus we need to get healthy quick with Baltimore and Chiefs.
 
Last edited:
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
587
Reaction score
1,904
Location
Tampa FL
Josh Allen is a hell of a player. He was the reason they were even in the game. With any less caliber QB it should be a pretty easy Dolphins win. That being said, he also made some big errors. That's how it goes when you put everything on one guy

Hopefully everyone is a lot more healed up for the next matchup
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,704
Reaction score
10,787
Location
Ft. Myers
BillsFanInPeace said:
First I want to start by saying hell of a game. Wish we could have pulled it out at the end there but wasn’t in the stars I guess.

Couple thoughts on the game.

1. Missed opportunities - both teams had them. From the fins perspective a lot of missed opportunities ending drives with Picks to include what was likely a pick 6. Bill had Gabe Davis drop some key balls to include a TD and then Milano missed opportunity with the pick 6.

2. Weather - I knew thought the weather would affect the Fins as much as it did as well. But I think that was Bills game plan because this offense was different. But will get more into that below.

3. Game plan. It was clear the Bills wanted to control the clock. Keep the battered defense off the field against Tua, Waddle and Hill it was clear that was what the Bills wanted to do. I personally didn’t like it, to me it is something that McD does makes an offense change to the weather. Did it in NE and that pissed Daboll off. I wonder if that has to do with Dorsey melting down in the box too. Will be something for me to watch going forward.

4. Rivalry is back and I am hear for it.

5. I have to give props to your defense. For how long they were on the field against the Bills offense. They made just enough plays that they needed too. Respect that Defense.

6. Tua - played very well given the limited opportunities. Continue growing in this offense. Your name should be mentioned with the top young QBs in the AFC. Needs to continue to prove it to really shut the doubters up but I was impressed today (TBH I have always thought you can win with Tua my question has been can you win championships). But beating the AFC betting favorites for the SH starts to answer that question.

7. Was pretty happy with the CB play. One mental mistake by Johnson letting Waddle get behind him.

8. I expected a high scoring game. Instead I got a low scoring game. But the missed opportunities on both sides, and the grinding game the Bills played helped cause that.


All and all good game. Look forward to the rest of the season. Feel free to talk that crap I will be here for a bit until I move on until later in the week.

Hope everyone is fine on both teams once they get some fluids into them. And Jesus we need to get healthy quick with Baltimore and Chiefs.
Click to expand...
Good game bro. Cya in December.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,395
Reaction score
11,077
Location
San Antonio
BillsFanInPeace said:
First I want to start by saying hell of a game. Wish we could have pulled it out at the end there but wasn’t in the stars I guess.

Couple thoughts on the game.

1. Missed opportunities - both teams had them. From the fins perspective a lot of missed opportunities ending drives with Picks to include what was likely a pick 6. Bill had Gabe Davis drop some key balls to include a TD and then Milano missed opportunity with the pick 6.

2. Weather - I knew thought the weather would affect the Fins as much as it did as well. But I think that was Bills game plan because this offense was different. But will get more into that below.

3. Game plan. It was clear the Bills wanted to control the clock. Keep the battered defense off the field against Tua, Waddle and Hill it was clear that was what the Bills wanted to do. I personally didn’t like it, to me it is something that McD does makes an offense change to the weather. Did it in NE and that pissed Daboll off. I wonder if that has to do with Dorsey melting down in the box too. Will be something for me to watch going forward.

4. Rivalry is back and I am hear for it.

5. I have to give props to your defense. For how long they were on the field against the Bills offense. They made just enough plays that they needed too. Respect that Defense.

6. Tua - played very well given the limited opportunities. Continue growing in this offense. Your name should be mentioned with the top young QBs in the AFC. Needs to continue to prove it to really shut the doubters up but I was impressed today (TBH I have always thought you can win with Tua my question has been can you win championships). But beating the AFC betting favorites for the SH starts to answer that question.

7. Was pretty happy with the CB play. One mental mistake by Johnson letting Waddle get behind him.

8. I expected a high scoring game. Instead I got a low scoring game. But the missed opportunities on both sides, and the grinding game the Bills played helped cause that.


All and all good game. Look forward to the rest of the season. Feel free to talk that crap I will be here for a bit until I move on until later in the week.

Hope everyone is fine on both teams once they get some fluids into them. And Jesus we need to get healthy quick with Baltimore and Chiefs.
Click to expand...
Classy.

That was a slugfest and we just happened to come out on top. I'd rather not a rivalry, but it doesn't look like the Bills are going away any time soon, so I'll have to take it!
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
1,135
Reaction score
2,179
Location
Louisville, Ky
Definitely did not expect to see you in here after that game. May have misjudged or misinterpreted your intent. Just gonna go ahead and own that. See you in December when the weather will be a factor that benefits your all's end of the two game series.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
6,879
Reaction score
4,767
Location
Orlando, FL
Hargitt01 said:
Definitely did not expect to see you in here after that game. May have misjudged or misinterpreted your intent. Just gonna go ahead and own that. See you in December when the weather will be a factor that benefits your all's end of the two game series.
Click to expand...
Yeah I am sways stick around. I have made some friends here so it is all good.

It was a hell of a game. One I like to watch (when it isn’t my team prefer blowout wins, too old for this stress). But props to you. Now Bills back to your work Baltimore is next. Start working.
 
FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
16,062
Reaction score
5,854
Location
Northern VA
Josh Allen was gased at the end of the game. That is why he missed the TD pass.

Too many passes called.
 
B

BrowardDolfan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
302
Reaction score
547
Age
48
Location
Broward County
The Dolphin D was tired, but did I miss seeing a bunch of Dolphins cramping up? X had to go in, but the Bills were dropping like flies. Looked like a Midol commercial on the north sideline. 🤣
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom