The Rock... lets get some homefield advantage going at the rock.!!

For those of you going, it can really make a difference to a team and their energy if we can be loud as hell.



forget those people who tell you to sit down, stand when were on Defense and scream your ass off.



How bout some Tua chants, even better MVP chants..:)



Same for Tyreek Hill.



Ross and co did their job to change the structure of the stadium so we fans could impact the game with our energy, so lets do this, arrive early, get in those seats before kickoff, come back after halftime so if we have to take the field at the start of the 3rd quarter the team has fans in the stands to make some noise.



Let get this revenge game for Fangio, and Tua..Remember that clip of Sean payton sitting on fellow hater cowturd's couch talking like Teddy dirtwater should be starting over Tua last year, maybe we should put that clip on the big screens for Tua to see :)



child please, stick to coaching buddy, cause you definitely ****ed up on that evaluation.



Lets kick their ass man!!