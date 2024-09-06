 The Rock!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Rock!!

I’ve done this before but I feel like this team and owner has backed up their mission statement of “best in show” on so many levels.

And man I do think we as a fan base are on the cusp of making the rock a place that not only defeats the opponent with skill and hot weather, but if we get our fans to really purposefully engage into energy created in the game I know it will improve our performance.


There was a reason why that Ross and architects decided to wipe out the lower bowl and bring the concrete closer to the fans.


Think about how awesome that is for us. Let’s help this team win a damn Super Bowl.


Let’s get there early so when they come out they see that their fans are there and ready.

Let’s get in our seats before kickoff in case we’re on defense to start the game so we can create that noise.

I know it takes some balls but stand up and scream when we’re on defense, this does create the noise where it becomes hard for the Qb to communicate signals and let me say this, from players quotes, if you can get a Qb to have to hand signal it is absolutely a big advantage to the defense.


The rocks renovation has allowed us to make a difference with the noise we can create.


So let’s do this man let’s help this team win the whole ****ing thing, let’s get that home field advantage and fight for the #2 seed.
 
I love it. If I didn't live in Maine, I'd be right there with you but I'll be yelling plenty from my house!
 
Wish I could go, had season tickets when my son lived down there with his wayward mother during Ricky's rampage year. Four hour drive each way, unreal memories, but I just can't afford it (money wise and effort wise) anymore. My new neighbors will just have to accept that they live next to a maniac on Sundays. Please represent if you are going @djphinfan
 
By the way guys:


With the Miami Dolphins set to kick off their 2024 campaign this weekend, Hard Rock Stadium has announced a new Park & Ride option for fans who plan to attend Dolphins home games throughout the 2024 season – the first-of-its-kind among pro and collegiate sports venues in South Florida.

  • Park & Ride – At $10 per vehicle, fans have the option to park at one of two Park and Ride lots and take a complimentary shuttle directly to and from Hard Rock Stadium. Dedicated express lanes which bypass game day traffic will get fans inside the stadium faster than driving their own vehicle, with a convenient drop-off right at the NW stadium gate. Park & Ride Lot options include Lot 70 across from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Lot 95 at the Golden Glades Parking Garage. The first 25 guests at each location will receive the GEICO Shuttle Experience, where they'll ride a GEICO-branded van for a VIP Luxury shuttle service. For more information or to reserve a spot today click here. Fans can also reserve their Park & Ride spot today for the duration for the season.
 
Looking for two tickets to a game by the way, trying to fly in and take my dad to our first game at HardRock. Also does anyone know a good place to look for Fans selling tickets to other Dolphins fans other than stub hub and the like?
 
AyyJayy said:
Looking for two tickets to a game by the way, trying to fly in and take my dad to our first game at HardRock. Also does anyone know a good place to look for Fans selling tickets to other Dolphins fans other than stub hub and the like?
Let’s help this brother out.
I’ll tell you this if you haven’t been since the renovation there isn’t a bad seat in the house
 
I'm sorry but I think Miami is way to good of a destination for other fans that they buy up all the tickets and make it their home field. Miami should co aider only selling to Miami Zip Codes. If that happens I'm out of luck because I live in L.A. lol
 
AyyJayy said:
Looking for two tickets to a game by the way, trying to fly in and take my dad to our first game at HardRock. Also does anyone know a good place to look for Fans selling tickets to other Dolphins fans other than stub hub and the like?
I had good luck on Miami (Ft. Laud., WPB) area Craigslist a few years ago. Make sure you search "by owner" https://miami.craigslist.org/search/tia?purveyor=owner#search=1~gallery~0~1 Keep your head on a swivel, but there are deals to be had.
 
djphinfan said:
Yeah buddy!
I’m really sick of national pundits crapping on our base.


Let’s change that narrative and make the rock truly a place of energy and noise
Maybe if we named it the Orange Rock we can be 2x as noisy? At least loud enough to keep those evil buried spirits at bay during our games.
 
