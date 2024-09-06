I’ve done this before but I feel like this team and owner has backed up their mission statement of “best in show” on so many levels.



And man I do think we as a fan base are on the cusp of making the rock a place that not only defeats the opponent with skill and hot weather, but if we get our fans to really purposefully engage into energy created in the game I know it will improve our performance.





There was a reason why that Ross and architects decided to wipe out the lower bowl and bring the concrete closer to the fans.





Think about how awesome that is for us. Let’s help this team win a damn Super Bowl.





Let’s get there early so when they come out they see that their fans are there and ready.



Let’s get in our seats before kickoff in case we’re on defense to start the game so we can create that noise.



I know it takes some balls but stand up and scream when we’re on defense, this does create the noise where it becomes hard for the Qb to communicate signals and let me say this, from players quotes, if you can get a Qb to have to hand signal it is absolutely a big advantage to the defense.





The rocks renovation has allowed us to make a difference with the noise we can create.





So let’s do this man let’s help this team win the whole ****ing thing, let’s get that home field advantage and fight for the #2 seed.